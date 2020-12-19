Next Saturday, December 19, starting at 5:00 p.m., artists from all over Central America will gather to bring the virtual concert “Maggica Navidad” to the homes of the region and aims to give Central Americans a unique musical experience. It will feature six artists from the region and the Mexican pop duo Río Roma.

Ricardo Velázquez from Panama, Rodolfo Bueso from Honduras, Paty Menéndez from El Salvador, Alejandra González from Nicaragua and the Tico artist Debi Nova will also sing at the event that will be broadcast on Maggi Centroamérica’s YouTube channel.

“After a challenging year for everyone, for us it is important to accompany our public and provide them with a space of inspiration and joy this Christmas. With this event, we seek to amplify the feeling of togetherness that Christmas brings us through the music of talented artists from our region”, highlighted José Gregorio Sánchez, general director of the event.