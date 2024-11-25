Nestled in the natural paradise of Manuel Antonio, Casa Anjali is an exquisite luxury rental that embodies the beauty and biodiversity of Costa Rica. Just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Juan Santamaria International Airport, this villa is a prime destination for those seeking a blend of relaxation and adventure on the stunning west coast.

Part of the Sandglass Hotels & Villas Collection, Casa Anjali’s architecture is striking, featuring 6,000 square feet of interior space and 3,000 square feet of decked terraces across three levels. With floor-to-ceiling sliding glass windows, guests have easy access to magnificent sea views. The villa accommodates up to fourteen guests in seven luxurious bedrooms, including three king-size rooms, one queen room, and three twin rooms that can be converted into king beds. Each bedroom has a private bathroom, allowing for a comfortable and indulgent stay.

Unmatched Comfort with Five-Star Services

Casa Anjali offers the services of a five-star hotel while maintaining the privacy and comfort of a luxury home. Guests can enjoy flexible services, including the option of a private chef, who can prepare meals using the freshest local ingredients. The indoor dining area seats ten people and offers stunning views of the ocean and surrounding forest, complemented by a fully equipped American-style kitchen with an ice machine and coffee maker. The villa’s amenities enhance the overall experience, including an indulgent infinity pool that appears to float above the jungle. Guests can relax on the wide deck equipped with umbrellas and lounge chairs, providing comfort and shade under the midday sun.

Manuel Antonio offers an array of local adventures for travelers. Guests can unwind on the beautiful beaches, engaging in activities like sunbathing, surfing, and sport fishing, or join a catamaran or whale-watching tour. For those seeking to explore inland, there are over 3 km of unspoiled tropical forests featuring stunning waterfalls and diverse wildlife. Whether indulging in luxury or seeking adventure, Casa Anjali provides a perfect backdrop for a memorable Costa Rican getaway. For more information, visit Casa Anjali’s website.

