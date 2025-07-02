In his first Canada Day speech as prime minister, Mark Carney emphasized Canadian unity in a “changing” world. “158 years ago, a few provinces gambled on the idea that they would be stronger together than they could ever be separately. They were right, and so they became a new federation that has now grown into our strong, bilingual, multicultural, and ambitious country,” Carney said in his video address.

That unity includes writing the country’s “next chapter” together in “a true partnership” with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people. The prime minister took a moment in the video to acknowledge the recent challenges the country has been facing.

“The world is changing. “Old friendships are fraying, our economy is being shaken by a trade crisis, and our values ​​are being tested by attacks on democracy and freedoms,” he stated.

United in a more divided and dangerous world

But Carney noted that Canadians have been uniting “in a more divided and dangerous world,” and pointed to his plan for a unified Canadian economy as a way to counter instability.

Renewed pride for Canada Day amid conflict with the United States

“This is the greatest nation on Earth. Our destiny is to make it even greater, not by what we say, but by what we do. Happy Canada Day,” the prime minister concluded.

