As an avid traveler, Canadian Kelly Bergquist used to visit the United States at least once a year.The Edmonton woman was last south of the border in August 2024, when she went to a concert in Las Vegas.

Although she considered traveling to the United States again this year, the current trade war launched by Trump against Canada made her think twice.I really don’t want to support them right now. If they’re going to do that to us, I don’t want to give them money, Bergquist said.

Bergquist said that instead of the U.S., she might go to Mexico and is already planning a trip to the Balkan countries in southeastern Europe next year.I could have easily taken a Mississippi River boat trip or any other cruise leaving from the United States or something like that. But for now, I’m putting that all aside until we see how the situation develops, she said.

Since Trump decided to impose punitive tariffs against Canada, starting a trade war, many Canadians have decided to stop traveling to the United States.Many are choosing to travel within Canada, but new data shows that Canadians are opting for international destinations other than the United States.

Data provided by the travel company Flight Centre Canada shows that, between May 1 and July 30, spending on travel bookings to countries outside the U.S. has increased compared to last year.

Spending on trips to Buenos Aires, Argentina, increased 148 percent, to Osaka, Japan, 137 percent, to Copenhagen, Denmark, 112 percent, and to Costa Rica, 100 percent, according to data from Flight Centre Canada. Aruba, in the Caribbean, also saw a 71 percent increase in travel spending, along with Lisbon, Portugal, at 61 percent.

Meanwhile, Prague, Czech Republic, saw a 38 percent increase, Barcelona, Spain, saw a 35 percent increase, Dublin, Ireland, jumped 29 percent, and spending on trips to Cape Town, South Africa, rose 27 percent.

Tourism organizations in several countries show similar trends

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, between January and June, Japan received 335,400 Canadian visitors, compared to 272,264 during the same period in 2024, a 23 percent increase.The Portuguese Tourism Board reported that from January to May, the number of Canadian visitors increased by 6.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Data from the Visit Brazil agency also showed that between January and June, some 57,065 Canadian tourists visited the South American giant, a 12.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when 50,556 Canadian tourists visited Brazil.

Flight options, promotional materials, and exchange rates can all influence trip planning

Andrew Stafford, manager of Flight Centre in Vancouver, said tensions with the United States are a key concern for customers looking for a place to travel.In cases where people choose not to take those four- or five-day trips to the United States, we see them opting to accumulate that time and integrate it into a longer trip to explore more distant destinations.

Targeted Campaigns

Marival Group, a Canadian-owned hotel chain in Mexico, has also seen more Canadians traveling to its three all-inclusive resorts since the start of the trade war, noted Salvador Ramos, vice president of sales and marketing.Ramos estimates that increase will reach 5 or 6%, which he said translates to about 15,000 more Canadians.

He also expects those numbers to increase as the peak travel season approaches, which begins in November, and said the company is redoubling its efforts to attract even more Canadian travelers.

Ramos said the company has digital campaigns lined up, in both French and English, in 20 cities across Canada, including Calgary, Ottawa, and Winnipeg, as well as Google ads, magazine collaborations, and participation in sporting events.They give us the opportunity to showcase our brand and let them know that we are very welcoming to Canadians, he added.

It’s a market we love and nurture, Ramos said when asked how sought-after Canadian travelers are right now. He added that Canadians represent a significant portion of the company’s year-round business.

Canadians seek to feel welcome and safe

Every year, Joan Allison, a Canadian living in Windsor, Ontario, spent four months in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and a couple more weeks campaigning in the United States.After U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, Allison said she lost interest in being in the United States.

Allison cited a number of situations as reasons for her change of attitude toward U.S. travel, including Trump’s pardons of the January 6 insurrectionists who attempted a coup in Washington, border security concerns, and the U.S.-led trade war against Canada.

The threats to our economy are enormous. And for that reason alone, I have no desire to spend money in the United States, she said.As a passionate traveler, she now proactively chooses international trips that don’t require her to set foot in the United States.Allison said she has booked a trip to Portugal for next year and is also considering another sunny destination.

Wayne Smith, director of the Hospitality and Tourism Research Institute at Metropolitan Toronto University, said Canadians want to go to places where they feel safe.

Smith also said that Canadians like value for money, and given that fares in cities like Las Vegas and Los Angeles are viewed as expensive and aggressive, he argues there could be a long-term slowdown in Canadian travel to the United States.

“If you add the sociopolitical factor to this, and then add things like immigration clearances and the possibility of having to deal with border agents and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, this probably won’t be a short-term trend for the U.S.,” he added.

