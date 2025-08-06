Organizers of the Juno Awards, Canada’s premier music awards ceremony, announced they plan to introduce a Latin Music Recording of the Year category for the 2026 edition.

The new category will recognize Canadian musicians across all Latin American languages and genres who have released music in the eligible year. This is the latest initiative by the Juno Awards to diversify how it recognizes Canadian creators and the evolving national music scene.

Last year, the Juno Awards added a South Asian music category, while in 2022, it split the Indigenous category into two categories to honor contemporary and traditional Indigenous artists. Another adjustment is being made to the rap categories in response to calls for clarity around the participation of Canadian MCs.

The revised rules establish that, for eligible releases in the rap single and rap album or EP categories, at least 50 percent of the vocals must be performed by Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

The 2026 Juno Awards will be held in Hamilton, Ontario, with the main event broadcast from the Hamilton Arena, formerly FirstOntario Centre, which is completing a $290 million renovation.

Officials from Oak View Group, the company overseeing the refurbishment of Hamilton Arena, indicated that work will be completed in November or December 2025.

The event will culminate with the 55th annual Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) Juno Awards. In March, CARAS President and CEO Allan Reid said that Hamilton’s dynamic music scene and rich cultural heritage make the city the ideal location to host the awards show.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Hamilton and to be one of the first events to be held in the newly renovated downtown Hamilton arena,” Reid said in the statement. “The city and the province of Ontario continue to demonstrate their passion for music and the arts. We look forward to 2026,” he added.

A spokesperson for the city said the city’s contribution to the event will be $500,000 from a dedicated convention, sports, and events fund, while an additional $300,000 will be provided by the Hamilton Tourism Development Corporation. Hamilton last hosted a Juno Awards ceremony in 2015.

