Canada Will Support Bird Preservation in Costa Rica and Other Countries in the Region with $15 Million

Through the Conserve Birds initiative, the government of Canada will make a donation of $15 million to several countries in the region, including Costa Rica, to protect various key ecosystems and the birds that live in them.

The announcement was made by Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, in recent days. The donation also aims to help communities, especially women, indigenous peoples and people of African descent, conserve more than 2 million hectares of forests spanning a variety of ecosystems in 100 key sites throughout Latin America and Caribbean.Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Peru will also be part of the initiative.

A birdwatcher’s paradise

Costa Rica is considered a birdwatcher’s paradise, with more birds per mile than any other nation, according to Forbes magazine.The donation was announced as the region faces growing threats to its biodiversity that are disrupting natural systems and animal species, as well as the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.

Minister Hussen made the announcement at an event hosted by Birds Canada to celebrate the International Day for Biological Diversity. The event brought together national and international leaders committed to advancing environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Quotes

“As we celebrate the International Day for Biological Diversity, Canada remains dedicated to promoting environmental conservation at home and around the world. Our partnership with Birds Canada and participation in the Conserva Aves initiative will not only protect biodiversity in Latin America, but will also safeguard approximately 50 species of migratory birds and help create a healthier ecosystem,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development. from Canada.

