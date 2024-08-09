Canada Will Have Difficulty Controlling the Increase in Temporary Residents

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced in March that Ottawa will aim to reduce its proportion of temporary residents in the population from 6.2% to 5% by 2027.On July 24, the Bank of Canada predicted the government would miss that goal. The institution’s monetary policy report, published as part of its interest rate reduction announcement, indicated that the proportion of non-permanent residents (NPR) in the population has actually increased since its target was set reduction in March.

Non-permanent residents accounted for 6.8% of the population at the beginning of April, a much higher level than at the time of the announcement in March, and the proportion is expected to continue rising in the near term, the report notes. .

This suggests that planned policies to reduce non-permanent residents entering the country will take longer to reach the 5% target, the Bank of Canada document noted.That report also highlights that there is considerable uncertainty about its projections.

Details on how most temporary residence permit programs will be adjusted are not expected until later this year, the Bank of Canada said, adding that its projection will be revised as more measures are announced and more details become available. about changes to the program.

The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said in a statement that its next immigration tiering plan will include measures to address the influx of temporary residents into Canada.

The immigration tiering plan is being expanded to include both temporary residents and permanent residents. It will be introduced in the fall, following consultations with provincial and territorial counterparts and others, as part of annual planning of immigration levels to Canada, the statement said.

Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller met with his provincial and territorial counterparts earlier this spring, and targets are expected to be agreed upon this summer.

The Bank of Canada report was released at a time when Ottawa has been taking steps to limit the massive increase in people immigrating to Canada temporarily to work or study.

Miller also previously announced his ministry’s plans to reduce the number of international students, setting a two-year cap on new admissions in January this year.

Recent data from the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship shows an increase in the number of student permits approved this year compared to 2023, which was also a record year.The Government approved 216,620 permits for students in the first five months of 2024. During that same period in 2023 that number was 200,505 permits.

On the other hand, the figure for the limit of visas to be granted to international students was finally established in April, which means that the figures from the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship may not yet reflect those changes.

