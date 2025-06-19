In the context of Canada Day, the Canadian Embassy in Costa Rica reinforces the values ​​that distinguish its nation internationally and that it shares with our country. Through diplomatic, educational, and cooperation initiatives, this emblematic date becomes an opportunity to highlight the bilateral relationship and the mutual commitment to inclusion, peace, and sustainable development.

“On Canada Day, we celebrate all we have achieved with our partners. Through our Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, in 2024 we will invest more than 800,000 Canadian dollars in civil society initiatives addressing human rights, inclusive governance, gender equality, and climate action in Costa Rica and Honduras. This collaboration has been two-way, and one of the best examples is the deployment of wildland firefighters that Costa Rica has sent to Canada for several years. We thank all the Costa Rican people for their solidarity in times when we have most needed a helping hand,” said Ioanna Sahas Martin, Canadian Ambassador to Costa Rica.

Close ties with Costa Rica

Canada and Costa Rica established diplomatic relations in 1961 and have maintained growing collaboration in various areas since then. “Like Costa Rica, our Constitution describes our country as democratic, multicultural, and multiethnic, the foundations for healthy coexistence embodied in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In that sense, we are working closely with Costa Rica, bilaterally and internationally, to jointly promote diversity, inclusion, gender equality, respect for human rights and democracy, free trade, and global security,” the Ambassador noted.

This harmony is also reflected at the multilateral level, according to Dana Cryderman, head of political relations at the Canadian Embassy in Costa Rica, as both countries tend to agree on their positions on key issues.

“It’s really interesting because if we look at the records, we tend to collaborate with Costa Rica in multilateral forums such as the UN, the OAS, and the OECD. This connection is important because we also consider many of the values ​​we are highlighting to be shared with Costa Rica,” Cryderman added.

A Relationship That Transcends Politics

Canada maintains a significant presence in Costa Rica in other areas. It is the second largest tourist destination and has a large expatriate community. On the trade front, bilateral trade exceeded 1.04 billion Canadian dollars in 2023. Agricultural and fishery products, electronic and electrical equipment, consumer goods, minerals and plastics, and motor vehicle parts stand out among exports.

On the other hand, the clean technology, education, information and communications technology, infrastructure, and agricultural sectors offer the greatest number of opportunities for Canadian companies in Costa Rica. These fields not only represent business opportunities, but also scenarios where shared values ​​can be realized in joint projects.

A Celebration of Pride and Commitment

Canada Day is celebrated every July 1st to commemorate the formation of the Canadian Confederation in 1867, when several provinces united to create a stronger nation.

“Canada Day gives us an opportunity to show our pride: pride in our country, our values, our communities; to learn from our history, including actions to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples; and to look to the future with renewed energy to build lasting partnerships like in Costa Rica and around the world. No doubt Canadians in Costa Rica will take the opportunity to enjoy nature by hiking in a national park or going to the beach; and perhaps enjoy some traditional snacks, like poutine or pancakes. Of course, with a little maple syrup on the side!” Martin concluded.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR