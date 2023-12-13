More
    Brooklyn, Eldest Son of David and Victoria Beckham, Vacationed in Costa Rica

    Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of the ultra-famous David and Victoria Beckham, vacationed in Costa Rica during the last four days of November.According to the Immigration Directorate, the son of the former soccer player entered on the 27th of that month and left on the 30th.

    He even posted on his Instagram account an image in which he appears on a yacht with the following text: “Thank you Costa Rica for receiving me.”According to Immigration records, Brooklyn, a 24-year-old Briton, came without his wife Nicola Peltz, a 28-year-old American.

    The model and photographer married the millionaire heiress on April 9, 2022 in a luxurious wedding held at the Montsorrel mansion. It is a mansion in front of Palm Beach, in Florida.

    Filthy rich 

    The link was sold for $3 million to Vogue magazine (British edition), which had the exclusive rights to the images. The wedding sparked speculation due to Victoria Beckham’s apparent displeasure, since the bride wore a Valentino dress and not one from the famous couturier.Peltz’s parents have a fortune estimated at more than $1.5 billion.

    Source Sergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
