Celebrity Bear Hunt, the British reality show that was filmed in Costa Rica last May, already has a premiere date on Netflix. The streaming platform announced that the program that brings together a group of celebrities in the forests of our country will air on February 5, 2025 and will consist of eight episodes.

According to a report from The Sun, the reality show featured the following participants:

Boris Becker (tennis legend)

Steph McGovern (co-host of The Rest Is Money)

Danny Cipriani (former England rugby player)

Mel B (former Spice Girls)

Joe Thomas (actor)

Lottie Moss (model and daughter of Kate Moss)

Leomie Anderson (presenter)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (designer)

Shirley Ballas (dancer)

Big Zuu (rapper)

Una Healy (singer)

Kola Bokinni (actor)

Celebrity Bear Hunt will be hosted by British model and presenter Holly Willoughby. In fact she is one of the stars of the private channel ITV, the largest in the UK.

She will be joined by Edward Michael Grylls, better known as Bear Grylls, who is a professional adventurer, survival expert, writer, TV presenter and former British military man. The production will be an adventure reality show in which Grylls will hunt the contestants and when he finds them, they will be eliminated from the competition.

British media published that Netflix would have invested a little more than $1.2 million in the security and protection of the cast. This is due to the fact that Costa Rica “has been affected by the increase in kidnappings”.

The Sun and Daily Mail even noted months ago that the team’s security would be provided by “ex-special forces and ex-servicemen for hire”, who will protect everyone from “drug gangs and kidnappers”.

“The (project) bosses will spend $1.2 million on security in the Costa Rican jungle, where murders and attacks on bystanders are on the rise,” both newspapers reported.

Attracting projects to Costa Rica

The Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer) and the Film Commission announced last April that a reality film would be shot in Guanacaste, without giving further details.

This was the first project that came to Costa Rica thanks to the benefits granted by the Film Investment Attraction Law, in force since November 2021. This law grants benefits such as exemptions from all taxes on temporary imports of equipment. The Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, stated at that time that this production would generate direct jobs and linkages in the province.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR