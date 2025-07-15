British chef Jamie Oliver visited the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the five Blue Zones in the world, to record a special episode of his show. During his stay, Oliver spent time with five generations of the same family, including Don José Guevara, a 106-year-old Nicoyan.

He also cooked traditional recipes with them, including black soup, rice, chicken, potatoes, and handmade tortillas. He then explored traditional activities such as livestock farming, artisanal fishing, and the cultivation of fruits like mamón chino.

Longevity lies in natural foods

According to the chef, the key to longevity lies in natural foods, a sense of community, and an active lifestyle. Finally, Jamie concluded the episode by cooking fresh fish on the beach with fisherman Otto and his family, celebrating simple and healthy living.

Second visit

This isn’t Jamie Oliver’s first visit to the country. In 2015, he enjoyed the flavors of Costa Rica, as he shared on his Facebook page. With several images, the British chef showcased some of the dishes he tried, which he described as honest, simple, and delicious.

Tortillas, rice, beans, chicken, meat, and ceviche were among the delicacies he savored during his tour of the country. Jamie Oliver, famous for his cooking shows, promotes organic and healthy cuisine, even using ingredients grown in his own garden.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR