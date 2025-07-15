More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    British Chef Jamie Oliver Explores The Blue Zone Diet in Costa Rica

    He visited Nicoya to cook with centenarian families and discover the secrets of Costa Rican longevity

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    British chef Jamie Oliver visited the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the five Blue Zones in the world, to record a special episode of his show. During his stay, Oliver spent time with five generations of the same family, including Don José Guevara, a 106-year-old Nicoyan.

    He also cooked traditional recipes with them, including black soup, rice, chicken, potatoes, and handmade tortillas. He then explored traditional activities such as livestock farming, artisanal fishing, and the cultivation of fruits like mamón chino.

    Longevity lies in natural foods

    According to the chef, the key to longevity lies in natural foods, a sense of community, and an active lifestyle. Finally, Jamie concluded the episode by cooking fresh fish on the beach with fisherman Otto and his family, celebrating simple and healthy living.

    Second visit

    This isn’t Jamie Oliver’s first visit to the country. In 2015, he enjoyed the flavors of Costa Rica, as he shared on his Facebook page. With several images, the British chef showcased some of the dishes he tried, which he described as honest, simple, and delicious.

    Tortillas, rice, beans, chicken, meat, and ceviche were among the delicacies he savored during his tour of the country. Jamie Oliver, famous for his cooking shows, promotes organic and healthy cuisine, even using ingredients grown in his own garden.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Costa Rica: US channel ABC airs reality show filmed in Guanacaste

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Costa Rica: US channel ABC airs reality show filmed in Guanacaste

    ABC, a Disney-owned channel, is now airing the reality romance Bachelor in Paradise in the United States, which was...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »