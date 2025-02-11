Discover a new standard of living with BRISA, an exclusive residential tower featuring 10 spacious apartments. Each unit offers spectacular views of the lake and is just minutes away from the beach, providing easy access to the Pacific Ocean. Designed to respect and coexist with its natural surroundings, BRISA offers a lifestyle that combines modern comfort with the beauty of nature.

Why Choose BRISA?

Prime Location: BRISA is ideally situated in the heart of Místico, offering the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility. With the beach just minutes away, you'll have easy access to the ocean while still enjoying the peace and privacy of your home.

Designed for Modern Living: The apartments at BRISA feature an integrated kitchen, living, and dining room area, creating a seamless flow of space ideal for both relaxation and entertaining.



Sustainable Living: BRISA has been designed with the environment in mind, offering a sustainable lifestyle that harmonizes with the surrounding nature.

Exclusive Community Amenities: As a resident of BRISA, you have the option to become a member of the Madresal Beach Club for additional lifestyle experiences. Enjoy endless activities, including biking, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, surfing, horseback riding, and skating.



Apartment Features:

3 Bedrooms: Spacious rooms with stunning views of the surrounding nature.

3.5 Bathrooms: Modern, well-designed bathrooms for ultimate comfort.

Storage: Ample storage space to keep your living area organized.

2 Parking Spaces: Convenient and secure parking for your vehicles.

Unit Floor Plans:

3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Parking Spaces, 1 Storage Space



Floors 2-5: Apartments from 213.54m² (2,298.55 sqft)

3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Parking Spaces, 1 Storage Space

3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Parking Spaces, 1 Storage Space



BRISA Offers:

Fiber Optic: Stay connected with high-speed internet.

Pet-Friendly: Bring your furry friends along to enjoy the natural surroundings.

Endless Activities at Your Doorstep:

BRISA residents enjoy direct access to a variety of outdoor activities within the community of Místico. Whether you enjoy biking, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, surfing, or horseback riding, the possibilities are endless.

The Ideal Investment and Lifestyle Choice

BRISA offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a luxurious, nature-oriented home in one of Costa Rica’s most desirable locations. Whether you’re looking for a vacation home, a full-time residence, or an investment opportunity, BRISA combines comfort, sustainability, and stunning views in an exclusive, well-connected community.

Contact Us Today



For more information and to schedule a tour of the BRISA apartments, please get in touch with our team:

Phone: +506 8719 4703

Email: [email protected]

Live where nature meets luxury—BRISA awaits you!

