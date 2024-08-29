Brief Review So That You Know About the Independence of Costa Rica

The achievement of Costa Rican independence was one of the most important points in its history. Unlike many of their neighbors, however, the Ticos managed to do so without bloodshed or revolution. While this fact is certainly a blessing, that does not mean that it was a simple process.

Freedom for Spain

Most of continental America south of the United States was part of the Spanish empire. He ruled over Europe, and the wealth generated from the work of Latin Americans greatly benefited only the Kingdom of Spain. Costa Rica was no different, and was part of the Viceroyalty of New Spain. A large territory that includes all of Central America and Mexico.

Over time, the people of Latin America grew tired of this arrangement. The voices calling for change became increasingly louder. It was not until 1808, however, that Spanish America would have its chance to free itself. In this year, French general Napoleon Bonaparte invaded Spain and deposed its ruling family. This gave Latin Americans the opportunity to rebel and all through the region formed independence movements.

A long battle

It was a long and hard battle, but eventually, most of the Spanish colonies were liberated. Within the framework of New Spain, it was the Mexican War that was most important for the independence of Costa Rica. Luckily for the Costa Ricans, the province was the most remote part of New Spain. The fighting did not directly affect, and the violence that plagued places like Mexico and Peru is avoided.

On the 15th of September 1821, the entirety of Central America officially broke free from Spanish domination and was independent for the first time in its history. Thanks to their remoteness and lack of technology at the time, the Ticos were not found to be independent until more than a month later. The decision had been made in Guatemala, and it took several weeks for the news to travel all the way to Costa Rica.

Great news

However, when it finally arrived, the news was met with great celebration. September 15th is still celebrated as Costa Rica’s independence day. Sharing this date with Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Every year the country goes dark for the day to focus on patriotic celebrations. Each town and city has its own unique street festival with parades forming the main focus of the festivities. Everywhere you look, you will see people in traditional dress, as well as the popular music and culinary delights of Costa Rica. A few days before a torch lit in Guatemala and makes its way towards Central America. It is a recreation of how the news of independence made its way through the different countries, and culminates in the 15th when it arrives in the Costa Rican city of Cartago. The highlight of the day is the flag-raising day and the singing of the national anthem, but afterward, the party continues late into the night.

Having gained its freedom from the Spanish, Central America now had to figure out how it wanted to govern itself. Things got a little confusing and heated, as everyone had different ideas about how they should do it. The countries we know today had never existed at this point. Instead, the territories were governed by massive viceroyalties that encompassed different groups of people. There was much debate about whether these states should remain intact or be separated into smaller units. If they were to break, it was unclear how this should be done since there were no existing boundaries for their use.

Costa Rica had been part of the Viceroyalty of New Spain that extended all the way to Mexico’s northern border. The whole of Central America had declared independence together. There were different opinions about whether hitting each other was the best course of action. They were formally united from Mexico, but had gained their independence separately. Due to their shared history, Central America and Mexico briefly met. After only two years they separated again from their northern neighbor.

The remaining countries formed the Federal Republic of Central America and therefore, while independent from Spain, Costa Rica was not a sovereign nation. The Republic ruled from Guatemala (and later El Salvador), and each of today’s countries became states. Within Costa Rica, this situation creates a lot of political division with some unification of support and others that favor independence.

The differences between countries

These differences were reflected throughout Central America, and the two camps developed in parallel with the existing debate between liberals and conservatives. Liberals supported unification, and conservatives wanted independence.

The President of the Republic for much of its existence was a Honduran named Francisco Morazan. He strongly supported unification and campaigned throughout Central America for it. He faced strong opposition throughout Central America, however, and matters came to a head in 1838 when Nicaragua declared its independence. Costa Rica and Honduras followed suit, and the Republic collapsed. Costa Rica eventually became a fully independent nation and has remained that way ever since.

In the decades that followed there were several attempts to reunite the countries of Central America. These have always ended in failure, and during one of them, Morison died while trying to reconquer the country. Costa Rica was one of the most independent of the Central American countries. Also, very proud of their independence and the sacrifices they made to achieve it.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR