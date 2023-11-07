More
    BPM Festival Announced Its Third Edition in Tamarindo From January 24 To 28, 2024

    With pop-up surprise parties

    By TCRN STAFF
     The first phase of announcements for BPM Festival began with 60 confirmed, including Bedouin, Carlo Lio, DJ Holographic, Eagles & Butterflies, Eli & Fur and Franky Rizardo.

     There will also be GORDO, HernánCattaneo, HUGEL, Øostil, PacoOsuna, Sainte Vie and Sidney Charles among many other notable house and techno artists. Innervisions’ Brit Eagles & Butterflies and chart-topping melodic house duo Eli & Fur will make their debut at BPM Costa Rica next year.

     This experience will also be experienced by the Dutch house master FrankyRizardo, the Mexican melodic house producer Øostil, the founder of Akumandra Sainte Vie and the German groove master Sidney Charle.

     “Curated” selection of parties

    For his part, the Nicaraguan-American DJ GORDO, who was part of the inaugural edition in Miami last year, is focused on leading the Costa Rican tropics for the first time.

     In addition to these surprises, BPM fans will be able to listen to sets by their traditional and favorite DJs, including AJ Christou, Bedouin, Carlo Lio, DJ Holographic, HUGEL and Jean Pierre.  As well as Jesse Calosso, Mason Collective, Nathan Barato, Neverdogs, PacoOsuna, Rafa Barrios, Stacey Pullen and more

    The organization announced that invited people will also have access to a “curated” selection of pop-up parties during the day. These parties will take place in downtown Tamarindo, specifically at Chiquita’s and El Moro, which will once again host a selection of pop-ups.

     For those wishing to attend the second edition of the BPM Festival, 5- and 3-day weekend passes are available for purchase now via https://thebpmfestival.com/

    ViaBeleida Delgado
