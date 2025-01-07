More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Birth Rate Falls to 9.8 per Thousand Inhabitants in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    According to the Vital Statistics 2023 on population, births, deaths and marriages, published by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) last November, 50,205 births were registered in Costa Rica during that year. Of the total, 25,507 were men and 24,698 were women.

    According to this report, the crude birth rate for 2023 is the lowest in the last 14 years, registering 9.8 per thousand inhabitants. As can be seen in the following table, it is the first time during this period that this indicator marks a single digit, with 2011 being the year with the highest crude birth rate with 16 births per thousand inhabitants.

    Provinces and districts with the fewest births

    According to INEC Vital Statistics, Heredia registered the lowest number of births in 2023 with 4,422 and it was in Parasito de Santo Domingo where the fewest were born, only 10 (4 men and 6 women).

    It is followed by Guanacaste where 4,472 Costa Ricans were born in 2023 and it was El Líbano de Tilarán with the lowest number of births, only 3 men and no women.

    Cartago is in third place. During 2023, 4,862 births were registered and Peralta de Turrialba registered the lowest number, only one boy was born. Next comes Puntarenas, where there were 5,571 new babies and where two places registered zero births: Cocos Island and La Unión de Montes de Oro.

    According to this study, Limón ranks fifth in births with 5,702. The district of Mercedes de Guácimo is where fewer were born with 13 (7 men and 6 women). The penultimate birth record is in Alajuela with 11,175 and it was in Zapotal de San Ramón, where only one little girl was born during all of 2023.

    And, finally, San José is the province where the most births were registered with 14,001. Here two districts tie with only 2 births in each. San Luis de Turrubares (one man and one woman) and Jardín de Dota where only 2 little ones were born during 2023.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    50 Years Being a Folkloric City of Costa Rica is Commemorated

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    50 Years Being a Folkloric City of Costa Rica is Commemorated

    Customs and traditions are passed down from generation to generation, and despite the fact that globalization is wreaking havoc...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »