    Birdwatching Towers Will Serve to Boost Tourism and Economies of Coto Brus and Buenos Aires in Costa Rica

    This is a joint project between the Rural Development Institute (Inder) and the National System of Conversation Areas (SINAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE)

    This past Wednesday, May 14, two birdwatching towers were officially inaugurated: one in Santa María de Pittier in Coto Brus and the second in Biolley in Buenos Aires. Both are located in the southern part of the country. These towers will boost specialized birdwatching tourism, which is gaining increasing popularity worldwide.

    This initiative is promoted by the Rural Development Institute (Inder) and the National System of Conversation Areas (SINAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE). Both structures are located within La Amistad International Park, known as PILA. The platforms aim to improve tourist visitation, employability, and conservation of PILA and surrounding communities.

    The presentation was made by the Executive President of INDER, Ricardo Quesada Salas, accompanied by representatives of SINAC-MINAE and the beneficiary communities.

    “The INDER investment exceeds ₡227.2 million and directly and indirectly benefits 84,300 people. Among the positive aspects are that, with improved tourism conditions, new sources of employment are generated, thereby fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable development, and generating local linkages for the economic revitalization of the Coto Brus and Buenos Aires cantons. Furthermore, it contributes to the approach of a protected wilderness area as a development hub for rural communities,” stated INDER Executive President Ricardo Quesada Salas.

    This protected wilderness area has a network of trails for tourist visits and research, where visitors can appreciate, from the primary forest, numerous birds, tracks of large mammals such as tapirs and jaguars, among other mammal species. Furthermore, the construction of the towers will allow, in addition to bird watching, early fire detection, and other benefits.

    According to the criteria of environmental authorities and ornithological experts, the location of the towers in the chosen areas is due to the rich variety of birds, as this is a transitional area between the forest and open areas, where a large number of bird species from both ecosystems converge.

