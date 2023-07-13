More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Biologists Find a Mysterious Creature in the Deep Waters of Costa Rica

    After several seconds of analyzing the rare creature, they realized that it was a "pelican eel" also known as "devouring eel"

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In the “OctoOdyssey” expedition carried out by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, marine biologists had a curious encounter with a “strange” marine creature that swam in the deep waters of the Costa Rican Pacific coast.

    A video published by the institution captured the long and thin species that moved on the seabed and that “seemed to explode”. After several seconds of analyzing the rare creature, they realized that it was a “pelican eel” also known as “devouring eel”.

    Fascinating discovery

    “While surfacing from the last dive of the OctoOdyssey expedition, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) Subastian encountered what we believe to be a gourmet eel that it had eaten very recently. The Saccopharynxampullaceus, are also known as “pelican eels” for the ability to expand their throat and stomach into a huge ball similar to a balloon to swallow squid or swarms of shrimp, “explained the Schmidt Ocean Institute on their social networks. “They have been seen ‘inflating’ their mouths, but this is the first time we believe anyone has had an encounter so soon after a meal”, the entity added.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    There Is a Growing Interest of Americans for the Enjoyment of Nature in Costa Rica
    Next article
    Amazon Countries Determined to Preserve Their Rainforest Amid Climate Crisis
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Digital Nomadsmklein -

    Becoming a Digital Nomad: How to Embrace Location Independence

    In an increasingly interconnected world, the traditional nine-to-five office job is no longer the only option for professionals. The...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »