“Human life is inviolable, as stated in our Political Constitution and in this Administration we defend babies that have not yet been born,” reaffirmed the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, after the bill to toughen penalties for abortions in defense of the right to life of unborn children was presented in the Legislative Assembly.

The initiative is from the Government of the Republic and is being processed under file No. 24,864, which proposes to reform the Penal Code by establishing:

With imprisonment of 6 to 12 years for anyone who commits an abortion without the consent of the woman or if the mother is under 15 years of age.

With imprisonment of 4 to 8 years if the fetus had not reached six months of intrauterine life.

With 4 to 6 years’ imprisonment, if committed with the consent of the woman, regardless of whether or not the fetus had reached six months of intrauterine life.

With 4 to 6 years’ imprisonment for the woman who carried out or caused her own abortion at any stage of gestation.

The articles of the Penal Code that pardoned with imprisonment those who aborted to save their honor or to hide the dishonor of the woman are eliminated.

The bill that reforms the Penal Code specifically in articles 118, 119 and repeals articles 93 and 120 will be presented in the next few days in the Legislative Assembly.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR