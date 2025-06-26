In the heart of Guanacaste, specifically in Las Juntas de Abangares, Costa Rica, between the aroma of coffee and the echo of the waves, a girl with dreams of inventing was born. Today, Fiorella Vindas dazzles on the international catwalks, carrying with her the essence of her land and the strength of her roots. This is the story of a young woman who traded the tools of her father’s workshop for the heels of fashion, conquering the world with her beauty and indomitable spirit. Join us to discover Fiorella’s fascinating journey, from her childhood in Las Juntas to her rise as a global fashion icon.

When Fiorella was little she thought she could be an inventor. Among her favorite memories is when her dad was in the workshop working as a mechanic and she would come home from school at 4 or 5 pm, “I would go to see what my dad was doing and ask her permission to play inside the workshop. Of course, he would let me play and touch whatever I wanted, so what I would do was to stick things with tape or car glue and things like that, to call them inventions,” she said.

Then, when she went home, she would show her mom how the inventions worked.

Speaking of her parents, the young Costa Rican highlighted the teachings of her parents. From her mother, she learned that she has to work for herself, for what she wants, and that making an effort is the most important thing. Her dad, that life is not as stressful as it feels, and that there is always time for another cup of coffee.

How does Fiorella define herself, as a woman, as a model, as a Tica?

Vindas defines herself as a woman in constant search of the best version of herself, “to be every day a better daughter, a better friend, and a better person, because I believe that in the end being a woman is to be you and to improve”.

Regarding her virtues and defects, she considers that she is a very relaxed person, who does not stress much about life, “but when we have to do things, I always have everything ready”.

She recognizes as a defect, being stubborn. “My mom always tells me: they give me advice and I never listen”.

Her beginnings in modeling: Changing a sports court for a modeling runway.

Before becoming a model, Fiorella was part of the National Volleyball Team in Costa Rica and, thanks to that team, she met her best friend, who had friends who were in modeling. Eventually, she met one, who was trying to convince her to apply and do a casting with her agency. “I clearly refused at all times because I thought it wasn’t for me, but after a few calls with my agent and other test shoots and more within the industry, I understood that it was what I wanted to do, so I traded tennis shoes and the court for heels and runways.”

She was discovered as a model at the age of 16 and as she was a minor, there wasn’t much she could do, but the time she waited until she was 18 she dedicated herself to learning and practicing. When she came of age, she decided to move to another country.

The model, the pride of Costa Rica, is in constant training, when she started in the world of catwalks, she took courses with her mother agency on how to pose, runway, and preparation for castings. “That helped me a lot, but of course, the experience and having opportunities is what has helped me to improve more and more. In the end, it was Rob Chamealeo and the whole team at The Agency who trained me”.

The Aegency team has always been her team and they are part of her family. “I love them with all my heart and I wouldn’t change agency for anything”.

The decision to leave her native country was to seek more opportunities. If she wanted to dedicate herself to modeling, she had to sacrifice some things. Initially, she arrived in Spain, “I remember it very well, it was quite cold, it was the first winter I lived in my life”.

The most noticeable changes Fiorella has noticed since leaving Costa Rica to the present… “Wow, I would say everything. Everything I am now is a change. There’s not much of my Costa Rica version. I learned to be more social, I live on my own and I don’t depend on anyone. I make my own decisions. I am a different person, but I always remember where I came from and I stay true to my roots and always be myself,” she said.

A Tica modeling for world-renowned brands

Vindas’ perseverance and passion in the world of modeling have led her to give her best on the catwalks of brands such as Armani, Jaquemus, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. Among her ambitions is to model for Versace.

Thanks to her career, he has been able to learn about other cultures, from countries such as Mexico, China, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France, Greece, Portugal, and Denmark.

What do you enjoy most about a professional photo shoot?

Probably makeup and hair. “As a model, you always spend more time on makeup and hair than you do with the rest of the team, so somehow you always end up becoming friends with the makeup and hair guys,” she commented.

The secret of being a model and going far… For Fiorella, the secret of being a model is to fight, learn, and always be willing to do everything you can to achieve what you want. And regarding the secret to looking regal on a catwalk, the tica said something very important, “You have to believe it. You are what you think. If you think you are Adriana Lima herself, you are going to look like that”.

Fiorella Vindas is a girl who besides modeling loves movies and the Oscars “have always caught my attention. Cinema is art and I love it. I also enjoy eating, trying new things seems interesting to me. Visiting and discovering is my hobby”.

He considers that he still has a long way to go to be what she wants to be. “I need to know more and live more. I want to do everything I always dreamed of and more. It’s not that I lack something to do, it’s that I want to do everything”.

As a message to everyone he maintains: Never regret any of your decisions. You made that decision at that moment because you believed it was the best, so don’t live sadly with negative thoughts, because at the time it was what you really believed was right”.

For us it was a pleasure to talk with the young tica, who always remembers the teachings of her parents, stands firm, letting herself be guided by her instinct and trusting in the passion that grows every day towards modeling. We are sure that soon we will see Fiorella fulfill her dream of modeling for Versace.

