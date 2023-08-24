More
    “Between Volcanoes”: Never-Before-Seen Tricks in the Skating World Performed by Tico Kenneth Tencio

    The national athlete went to the slopes of the Turrialba Volcano to perform 3 unprecedented BMX tricks for the first time in history

    The national athlete Kenneth Tencio never ceases to amaze us and last Thursday, August 17th, he presented his new video “Entre Volcanes”, which is a Red Bull production where the national rider shows 3 unpublished BMX tricks that are already giving him fame around the world.

    Tencio went to the foothills of the Turrialba Volcano and its popular burned forest to perform these unique maneuvers never seen before in the world. The national rider assures that “not everything was easy”, since the constant climatic changes in the area led him to postpone production twice. “It was a hostile environment, difficult to breathe and it burned the skin, but the important thing is that nothing stopped us”, Tencio said.

    An open door to Costa Rica

    With this type of project, Kenneth not only seeks to show his talent, but also ensures that it is a door to show the natural beauties of Costa Rica through his passion. “It is great! I live in love with the place where I live and being able to show it to the world through my passion is one of the most satisfying things”, added the national athlete.

    As for the 3 tricks with which he wrote his name in the history of BMX freestyle are:

    • Fakie Flip Fakie
    • Flair Whip Drop 
    • 360 one hand whip to down whip

    Now Tencio has his sights set on the competition season and on the preparation for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, which will be held in Santiago de Chile starting on October 20th. The objective of the national rider is to continue adding points in search of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

