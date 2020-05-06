Home
Costa Rica Will Implement An Electronic Payment System For Public Transport
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 3, 2020
The Electronic Payment System for Paid Public Transport of Persons will allow users to access all public transport services through electronic payment
Economy
All Ecologically Conscience Citizens Are On Alert Against Petroleum Exploitation Initiatives In Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 5, 2020
Drilling platforms for oil Since 2019, the Environment Commission of the Costa Rican Legislative Assembly gave the...
News
Between 9 Earth Tremors Were Felt at Cartago, this Thursday
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 6, 2020
the movements Earth Tremors
News
More Open Businesses And Vehicular Circulation Until 9 p.m., Asks Chamber of Commerce
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 1, 2020
Expanded vehicular circulation hours until 9 p.m. and allowing more businesses to open on weekends, beyond supermarkets and pharmacies
Health
Costa Rica Already Has More COVID-19 Recovered Patients than Active Cases!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 3, 2020
Out of the 733 coronavirus cases that have been detected in Costa Rica (up to now), 372 have already recovered. That is,...
World News
Health News
Awareness
COVID-19 Patients Should Not Get Vaccinated Against Influenza
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 5, 2020
This Monday, May 4th, a vaccination campaign against the influenza virus began throughout the country. However, if you have a health order...
Health
How Usefull Are Face Masks When It Comes To Fighting Coronavirus?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 3, 2020
Face masks can really help in fighting the Coronavirus, but you have to use them in an...
Health
Dietary Options For Going Back To The Habit Of Buying Fresh Food And Eating Healthy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 3, 2020
The pillars of the new gastronomical trends is to prefer buying from small organic farms, with less use of pesticides
Health
Costa Rica Relaxes Measures of Quarantine
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 5, 2020
Beginning this week, the government of Costa Rica has announced that the quarantine measures could be relaxed...
Health
More Than Half of Patients Infected With COVID-19 in the Country Have Already Overcome the Disease
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 4, 2020
The number of patients recovered from the COVID-19 in Costa Rica by May 2nd is already more...
Environmental News
Sports News
Sports & Games
Costa Rica Commemorates National Sport and Physical Activity Day
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Every March 30th, Costa Rica celebrates the “National Sport and Physical Activity Day”, established by law on...
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practicing This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Economy
Money
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Travel
Travel
Costa Rica Is In The Mind Of Tourist All Around The World
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 3, 2020
Costa Rica has earned with decades of work a highly respected place in the world as a tourist destination that we must take care
Travel
IATA Will Release New Protocol for Airplane Travels
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 3, 2020
One of the criteria and/or scenarios that generate the most fear or unknowns, once the impact of the coronavirus begins to decrease,...
Travel
English Family Decided To Quarantine In Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 1, 2020
Mandatory confinement has seemed a punishment to many, but for the Johnson family from England it has been a dream quarantine in Costa Rica, before returning to their country
Awareness
Costa Rica Stands Out As The Best Destination To Visit After The Passing Of COVID-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 29, 2020
Multiple magazines have highlighted Costa Rica as a destination to consider once the Coronavirus crisis is over
Travel
Costa Rica Extends Its Border Closure until April 30th
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
Costa Rica will extend the closure of its border for 18 more days than originally planned and...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
The Ngäbe Ethnic Group, a Shared Culture between Costa Rica and Panama
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 5, 2020
The Ngäbe-Guaymíes, inhabit several indigenous reserves in the southern part of Costa Rica, especially on the border...
Culture & Lifestyle
New Version of Music Hit “Prohibido Prohibir” Gathers International Stars
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 5, 2020
The song is performed by music legends from Argentina, Costa Rica, Cuba, Spain, United States, Mexico, Nicaragua,...
Culture & Lifestyle
Learn 7 Mindfulness Exercises for Beginners
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 2, 2020
Mindfulness has many benefits; it helps you to live every moment of the day in all its...
Culture & Lifestyle
Amusing Tico Slang That Refers To “Pantalones” (Pants)
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 22, 2020
"No Tener Pantalones" (Not having pants on) It refers to humiliating yourself, shamefully giving...
Culture & Lifestyle
Msgr. Víctor Manuel Sanabria Martínez, An Emblematic Figure In Costa Rican History
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 20, 2020
Víctor Manuel Sanabria Martínez (San Rafael, January 17, 1898 - San José, June 8, 1952) was a...
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Science & Technology
5G Entry to Costa Rica Delayed Due to COVID-19, ICE Confirms
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 5, 2020
The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) confirmed that the entry of 5G technology to the country is suffering delays due to the...
Science & Technology
Comet Atlas Will Pass In May And Shine Bright As The Moon
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 25, 2020
Comet Atlas will pass close to Earth in May and will be a stellar show. It is...
Science & Technology
“BabyCenter”: an Excellent App for Pregnant Women
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 15, 2020
“BabyCenter” is an app designed to help pregnant women enjoy those special nine months of their lives....
Science & Technology
What Is Really Behind 5g Technology?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Since 2018, many variants of 5G technology have been generated, mainly due to the benefits it brings,...
Science & Technology
The Wedding Ring With GPS
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
manos-con-anillos-de-compromiso
Opinion
Reviews
