More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Benedict Cumberbatch of Marvel’s Doctor Strange Enjoyed La Fortuna Costa Rica

    Costa Rica continues to be a magnet for international celebrities

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, world-renowned for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was recently spotted enjoying a few days of rest in La Fortuna, San Carlos.

    Cumberbatch, a two-time Oscar nominee and known for his work in films such as The Imitation Game, Avengers: Endgame, and The Power of the Dog, joins the growing list of international celebrities choosing Costa Rica as a vacation destination.

    Sharing his adventure

    The news was announced by the Sky Adventures agency, which shared an image of the actor on its social media. “Look who came to #FeelTheAdventure! Thank you so much to Benedict Cumberbatch and his family for visiting us. An honor to have shared this adventure with you! Pura Vida!” the company posted.

    Other celebrities too

    Cumberbatch isn’t the only famous face to have visited the country in recent days. Celebrities such as Ivanka Trump, actress Jessica Chastain, and actor Tom Welling have also been spotted at various tourist spots in the country, cementing Costa Rica’s position as an attractive destination for Hollywood stars.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Best Crypto Casino Options: No KYC Sites Evaluated
    Next article
    Costa Rica to Invest US$100 Million in Electric Transmission Networks

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EducationBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rican University Students Will Travel to NASA After Winning Mars 2024 Challenge

    Two students from Fidélitas University will attend the MARS CHALLENGE. They are Sofía Mena Quirós (Electromechanical Engineering) and Alejandro...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »