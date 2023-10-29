Be Part of the Change and Participate in the First Central American Congress of Diversity and Inclusion

Bringing together private companies, NGOs and various interest groups to exchange experiences on positive changes in the matter is the objective of the 1st Central American Congress on Diversity and Inclusion.The topics that will be addressed are crucial today and seek to offer a comprehensive perspective of diversity and inclusion in Central America.

While gender equality is fundamental, the congress will also explore issues related to the over-50 population, people with disabilities, and the role of media and advertising in creating more inclusive societies.

The event is aimed at anyone interested in promoting more inclusive work environments, from human resources professionals to general managers and public relations professionals.The congress will present outstanding sessions, such as the importance of public-private partnerships and the promotion of good practices by NGOs, among others.

Taking action

“The goal is for companies to take action. Many people intend to start doing something, but they don’t know where to start. The objective is that they can understand where to start and how that path towards equality is built,” said Ivannia Murillo CEO of Search Human Factor Leaders.