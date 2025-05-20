The Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde) sent a public alert about the unauthorized use of its name and institutional image in digital advertisements circulating on social media.

According to the company, these advertisements could be misleading by promoting supposed investments that offer immediate returns, along with the name of a public institution: the Bank of Costa Rica (BCR).

No online promotion

“Cinde emphatically clarifies that it does not promote individual investments or request personal or financial information from users through digital platforms, social media, or messaging applications,” the Coalition stated on Monday, May 19.

Promoting Costa Rica as a strategic destination

Cinde clarified that its mission is focused on promoting Costa Rica as a strategic destination for foreign direct investment, attracting multinational companies that generate quality employment and find in Costa Rican talent a competitive advantage for their growth. But not with these types of investments being offered online.

“We urge users to avoid falling into these types of cyber traps, not to share confidential information, and to report any suspicious ads to the appropriate authorities,” the coalition added.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR