    Updated:

    Be Alert: Cinde’s Name is Being Used in Costa Rica to Offer Fake Investments on Social Media

    Cinde informs that it does not promote these types of tools and that it does not request sensitive information from individuals

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde) sent a public alert about the unauthorized use of its name and institutional image in digital advertisements circulating on social media.

    According to the company, these advertisements could be misleading by promoting supposed investments that offer immediate returns, along with the name of a public institution: the Bank of Costa Rica (BCR).

    No online promotion

    “Cinde emphatically clarifies that it does not promote individual investments or request personal or financial information from users through digital platforms, social media, or messaging applications,” the Coalition stated on Monday, May 19.

    Promoting Costa Rica as a strategic destination

    Cinde clarified that its mission is focused on promoting Costa Rica as a strategic destination for foreign direct investment, attracting multinational companies that generate quality employment and find in Costa Rican talent a competitive advantage for their growth. But not with these types of investments being offered online.

    “We urge users to avoid falling into these types of cyber traps, not to share confidential information, and to report any suspicious ads to the appropriate authorities,” the coalition added.

    SourceJosue Alvarado
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    The Spanish Cultural Center in Costa Rica will host a Powerful Discussion on the British miniseries “Adolescence”
    Costa Rican Chef Daniel Vargas Attempted to Reach the Summit of Everest, but “The Mountain Didn’t Want To”

