    Band the Smashing Pumpkins Returns to Costa Rica

    The Smashing Pumpkins: the Chicago musicians have not visited Costa Rica since 2008 when they were part of the remembered Imperial Festival

    By TCRN STAFF
    The American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins will play in Costa Rica on November 16. The event will be at Parque Viva, in La Guácima de Alajuela, announced the production company ONE Entertainment Costa Rica. The chicago musicians have not visited Costa Rica since 2008 when they were part of the remembered Imperial Festival.

    A historic event

    “It will be a historic event… it is a breath of fresh air for music lovers. After asking for rock a lot, we have made our effort to bring a great band to the country. “The format will be a closed amphitheater. This means that only a few locations will be open, so we invite you to secure your space, as it will be limited. It is a unique opportunity to see the band, since it has been a huge challenge to bring them on their tour (World Is A Vampire),” said Juan Carlos Campos, producer and general director of ONE Productions.

    Ticket prices

    A collective catharsis will invade everyone and everyone when the authors of 1979, Ava Adore, Tonight, Tonight and Tiberius increase decibels on Costa Rican soil. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow and it will be in stages. Tickets will be sold on the platform www.eticket.cr and prices range from ¢34,500 to ¢74,500 in golden circle mode.

