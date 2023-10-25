Ballet Coppélia Promises to Delight Ticos at the National Auditorium￼

The Danilova Ballet School (DBS) is preparing to offer the show Coppélia in Costa Rica. It is a ballet whose story is set in a border town where there are influences from various ethnicities and their folklore: Hungarians, Poles, Ukrainians and gypsies.

Its debut in Costa Rica was in 2021, whose assembly and preparation were in charge of teachers Anastasia Dunets and StanislavBelyaevsky.Now, in 2023, both return with this staging by national and international dancers.

Coordinating schedules

“Coordinating different schedules in different countries so that we are all on the same page has been one of the most challenging things. There are many hours of work, coordination and preparation of different things behind the scenes, but we know that the effort will be worth it,” commented Carolina Obregón, director of Danilova Ballet School.

The dancers

Brazilian dancer LuizaFalcão, who will play the main role of Swanilda, has extensive experience. For example in important competitions such as the Youth American Grand Prix in New York, the Prix de Lausanne edition 2021 and the 50th edition of the Prix de Lausanne in 2023).She has been rehearsing in her country for several weeks and this October 10 arrived in Costa Rica.

For his part, Alfredo Ibañez is a Cuban dancer and professor who graduated from the ENA (National School of Art) in Havana, Cuba. He will play Franz.Ibañez was a principal dancer with the National Ballet of Cuba under the direction of the Prima Ballerina Assoluta, Alicia Alonso, and starred in much of the company’s classical and neoclassical repertoire. He has been invited to international galas and festivals in 25 countries.

He is currently the Principal Dancer of the National Ballet of Peru, where he stars in its repertoire and performs national and international tours, and will replace RógerCuadrado, who recently suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for several weeks.

Coppelia will also feature the participation of three young American dancers from the Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet (NMYB), sister school of DBS Ballet School.

The artistic directors

StanislavBelyaevsky was the principal dancer of the Mariinsky Theatre, and served as a guest dancer in multiple international roles. Also has worked as a teacher in different countries as well as a choreographer and teacher in Finland, Canada and the USA.

He is also a professional in Ballet Pedagogy and is currently a guest choreographer and teacher at international ballet festivals in Europe, Japan, Panama and Brazil, among other countries.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Dunets received professional training from her at the Vaganova Ballet Academy. She is a professional in Ballet Pedagogy and has dedicated herself to teaching the art at the Helsinki Dance Institute and the Finnish National Ballet School.In recent years she has also been invited to teach classes at various academies such as the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School in Canada, and the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, USA.

In the next few days the entire cast will be on national soil to refine details with training and rehearsals that take place throughout the week with short breaks.

Location: National Auditorium

Dates: October 27, 28, and 29.

Prices: from ¢22,000 to ¢28,000. They can be purchased through https://publitickets.com/events/coppelia-el-ballet-costa-rica-2023. Also through the call center at 2289-0909, or through WhatsApp 6161-0909.