ABC, a Disney-owned channel, is now airing the reality romance Bachelor in Paradise in the United States, which was filmed this year in Costa Rica. The show was filmed at the Azura Beach Resort, an adult-only resort located in Sámara, Guanacaste, according to media outlets such as Forbes and Entertainment Weekly (EW).

This is season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise, which returns to television after a two-year hiatus. This new season promises to be one of the most exciting to date, according to the specialized press.

This is because for the first time in the show’s history, contestants from both the main seasons (The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) and the golden seasons (The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette) are reuniting. They all return to paradise with a second chance to find love in the sun.

What we know about this season of Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise was filmed last May. In fact, the production took three weeks, although there was prior location scouting. “The place has a sexy elegance that makes it more elevated than the traditional Paradise world we’ve been to,” the show’s new director, Scott Teti (who has participated in reality shows such as Claim to Fame and Summer House), explained to the publication.

There’s a beautiful island right next to it with a lot of fishing boats that circle it every day, with a quaint little village right next to it, but not too much traffic. “It’s a remote, exclusive, and sexy place at the same time,” she added.

But this season will also feature a special VIP suite available to contestants to use “on certain occasions, in case they want to spend some time alone with a potential love interest,” EW reported.

Four fewer contestants

Hosting Bachelor in Paradise will be Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams (the waiter), and Hannah Brown, a Bachelorette alum who takes on a new role as Head of Relations for Paradise.

The Directorate of Immigration and Foreign Affairs reported that they entered Costa Rica on May 1 and left the country on May 22. One detail—which may be a spoiler for readers—is that in the first episode, four contestants leave the competition, Forbes revealed.

