Baby Cavities: An Avoidable Reality

Tooth decay is not just a problem for older children and adults. Babies are also at risk of suffering from it. It is called early childhood caries, which is an aggressive form that affects primary teeth before the age of 3.

This disease occurs when the teeth are repeatedly exposed to sugars present in liquids such as milk, formula, juices or any other sugary beverage. Bacteria in the mouth break down these sugars and produce acids that attack tooth enamel, weakening it and causing cavities, popularly described as crumbling teeth.

Factors that contribute to early childhood caries

One of the most common factors that contribute to this condition is the habit of letting babies fall asleep with a pacifier that contains sugary liquids.During sleep, saliva production decreases, reducing the mouth’s natural ability to neutralize acids. This leaves the teeth exposed to them for prolonged periods, increasing the risk of cavities. It should be noted that iron does not cause dental cavities.

Another significant cause is the lack of proper oral hygiene from birth. Many parents are not aware of the importance of brushing teeth as soon as they appear with a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste.

Consequences of cavities of this type

This not only causes pain and discomfort in babies, it can also lead to more serious problems if not treated in time. Baby teeth are essential for the proper development of speech, chewing, and the alignment of permanent teeth.

The premature loss of the first teeth due to cavities can cause displacement of the adjacent teeth, which could complicate the eruption of the permanent ones. Additionally, an untreated cavity can cause painful infections and require invasive treatments very early in a child’s life, which. It could generate fear and anxiety towards visits to the dentist and this will prevail in the future.

Recommendations to avoid early childhood cavities

Do not let babies fall asleep with a bottle and offer water instead of sugary liquids if necessary, including formula as a sugary liquid.

Oral hygiene from the emergence of the first tooth twice a day with toothpaste with a minimum of 1000 ppm and the amount of paste is dosed to half a grain of rice.

Visit the dentist early. It is advisable to take your baby to the dentist when his or her first tooth emerges or before his or her first birthday.

Before the age of 2, avoid eating any type of added sugar and then avoid foods and drinks with high sugar content, such as fruit juices, and opt for healthy alternatives.

Tooth brushing is non-negotiable, even if the baby cries. Doing it even without the baby’s consent does not cause trauma and rather encourages the habit.

This type of cavity is a serious problem that can significantly affect the oral health of babies. Prevention and proper care from an early age are crucial to prevent it from developing.

With parental education and awareness, it is possible to protect the smile of the little ones and ensure optimal dental health from the beginning of their life, in addition to avoiding expensive and invasive treatments.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR