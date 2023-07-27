Awarded and Acclaimed Around the World: Cine Magaly Celebrates 45 Years of the European Film Festival

With more than 30 films from 16 countries, the European Film Festival returns to Cine Magaly, which this year celebrates its 45th anniversary. In total there are 90 presentations that can be enjoyed from July 27 to August 16.

Several of the films that will be on the billboard have been screened at the main festivals around the world and most have been awarded various international prizes.

The exhibition deals with the most diverse genres and themes that allow not only to enjoy good cinema, but also offer a wide panorama of the Europe of yesterday and today.

A unique opportunity

The films in the selection are intended for a wide variety of audiences. Several of the features will end with a forum carried out by experts on the topics that these films propose. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy, on the big screen, many current European productions, acclaimed by international critics.

“With the cinema we dream and reflect on the possible, through many perspectives we not only question ways of life, but we grow learning from other realities. In the XXII edition of this Festival, we celebrate the vision of European filmmakers who appropriate the screen to build bridges between sister societies, such as the European Union and Costa Rica. Each film will make us reflect and seek personal and collective transformation in the face of current challenges”, said Maria Antonia CalvoPuerta, Ambassador of the European Union.

This festival has been held in Costa Rica since 2001, organized by the European Union and the Embassies of Germany, Spain, France and Italy, Austria and the Honorary Consulate of Bulgaria in Costa Rica, and since 2011 with the co-production of Cine Magaly.

“A very special portal has been opened, full of original stories. The long-awaited European film festival has arrived, and this year is really ambitious”, said Luis Carcheri, president of Cine Magaly.

From Spain

This year the Festival will open with the Spanish film “Cincolobitos”, under the direction of Alauda Ruiz de Azúa. In addition to being an impeccable drama, the choice has been made to inaugurate the European Film Festival with a Spanish film since Spain currently holds the presidency of the European Union. This year the United Kingdom is the guest country, presenting the film Medusa Deluxe.

General information

Price ₡3,300 or ₡42 thousand for 15 tickets valid for any movie, in any performance

Tickets and programming In www.cinemagaly.com