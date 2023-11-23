More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December

    Airline will have three weekly trips

    By TCRN STAFF
    14
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The airline Avianca announced that it will resume the route between Costa Rica and Venezuela starting December 16 with a total of three weekly trips.This is an offer of more than a thousand seats for people interested in traveling between the Juan Santamaría airport and the Simón Bolívar air terminal in Caracas.

    Happy to return to Venezuela

    “We are very happy to be able to return to Venezuela, thus expanding our network of international destinations and reaffirming our promise to customers, to provide point-to-point connectivity to the destinations where they want to travel,” said Alex Benitez, vice president of Avianca for Central America and The Andean region.

    Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will be the days of the flights, leaving Costa Rica at 11:00 a.m. and arriving in Caracas at 3:50 p.m.While from Venezuela it will leave at 5:20 p.m., arriving at the Juan Santamaría airport at 6:05 p.m.Tickets are now available for sale on the Avianca website.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Central Pacific, the Fourth Film Zone Created In Costa Rica to Encourage Investment in the Audiovisual Industry
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Central Pacific, the Fourth Film Zone Created In Costa Rica to Encourage Investment in the Audiovisual Industry

    With the objective of increasing their competitiveness in the face of export diversification, investment attraction and economic development in...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »