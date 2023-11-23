Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December

The airline Avianca announced that it will resume the route between Costa Rica and Venezuela starting December 16 with a total of three weekly trips.This is an offer of more than a thousand seats for people interested in traveling between the Juan Santamaría airport and the Simón Bolívar air terminal in Caracas.

Happy to return to Venezuela

“We are very happy to be able to return to Venezuela, thus expanding our network of international destinations and reaffirming our promise to customers, to provide point-to-point connectivity to the destinations where they want to travel,” said Alex Benitez, vice president of Avianca for Central America and The Andean region.

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will be the days of the flights, leaving Costa Rica at 11:00 a.m. and arriving in Caracas at 3:50 p.m.While from Venezuela it will leave at 5:20 p.m., arriving at the Juan Santamaría airport at 6:05 p.m.Tickets are now available for sale on the Avianca website.