Avianca announced this Monday the launch of two direct routes between Costa Rica and the cities of Miami and San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. These will include three weekly frequencies between Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS) in Alajuela and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.

This connection provides travelers with 1,080 weekly seats.Avianca also launched the route between Costa Rica and Miami, offering 2,520 seats with a daily frequency.

Avianca Frequencies

“After a successful 2024, in which we consolidated the most solid network in our history and carried the highest number of passengers in our 105 years, we are excited to continue expanding our direct route offering in a key market like Costa Rica.

“Our goal is to continue bringing our travelers closer to their dream destinations,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca’s Director of Sales for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

These are the itineraries:

San José-San Juan: 7:30 a.m. and arrival at 12:40 p.m. (Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays)

San Juan-San José: 2:10 p.m. and arrival at 3:25 p.m.

San José-Miami: 8:25 a.m. and arrival at 1:15 p.m. (daily frequency)

Miami-San José: 09:40 p.m. and arrival at 10:40 p.m.

