Availability of Water, Human Talent and Infrastructure are Great Challenges for Growth in Guanacaste

Hand in hand with tourism, the growth of Guanacaste in the last ten years has been undeniable, according to Shirley Calvo, executive director of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur). However, the province has greater potential to develop.

To achieve this, it is urgent that the country promotes projects that allow greater availability of water, while human resources must be trained so that there is no shortage of talent in any area. Another fundamental task is to improve the infrastructure of the entire province, according to Calvo.

Could you measure the impact of tourism in the province of Guanacaste?

The growth that Guanacaste has experienced thanks to the boom in tourism activity has been more than evident. This has been one of the most dynamic activities for the Guanacaste economy. It has created sources of employment, both direct and indirect, favoring various sectors, such as construction, commerce, fishing, agriculture and services. It has also promoted the development of infrastructure in roads, airports and public services.

What elements or obstacles limit further development?

Perhaps one of the main factors that has hindered further development in the province has been the availability of water, the lack of investment in projects that allow this resource to be available in quality and quantity in different regions.

On the other hand, the flight of human talent after the pandemic and the lack of availability of trained personnel have been a problem that companies have had to face. Finally, we consider that the maintenance of road infrastructure has lagged behind and is already showing signs of collapse.

In the future, what is envisioned for Guanacaste?

Guanacaste continues to be a province with ample growth potential, especially in the development of new tourism products, such as those associated with marine activities.

The presence of an international airport, which continues to show an increase in tourist arrivals, further encourages this growth, which attracts new investors, generating more employment locally. Can we think that Guanacaste will be the second most important province in Costa Rica in the medium term due to its great impact and development?

Guanacaste has all the conditions to become one of the most developed provinces in Costa Rica, especially due to its growing economic and productive development, driven largely by tourism activity. However, it is crucial to ensure that this growth is managed sustainably.

This implies that economic development must translate into social and economic well-being for the local population, with the least impact or pressure on natural resources and the environment.

