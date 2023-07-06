More
    Authorities Urge Costa Rican Women to Apply for the 2023 National Science and Technology Awards

    Unlike the previous edition, in which no female applications were registered, the authorities expect greater equity this year

    Unlike the previous edition in which no female applications were registered, the authorities expect greater equality for this year, within the framework of the announcement of the opening of candidacies for the ClodomiroPicadoTwight 2023 National Science and Technology Awards.

    For this year, people interested in applying for their research work in technological and scientific areas can register from today until September 4th on the website of the Ministry of Science and Technology to opt for one of the awards.

    Recognize the trajectory and professional development in different research areas

    The purpose of this initiative is to recognize the trajectory and professional development in different research areas, highlighting the impact, influence, innovation and scope of original works, valuing their repercussions at a national and international level, according to the organizing entity.

    In the ceremony held last December, the National Science Award was obtained by Dr. Víctor Manuel Jiménez, for his research in plant physiology and native species; while Dr. Gustavo Valverde received the National Technology Award thanks to his work in areas such as distributed generation, electric mobility and renewable energy.

