The month of August will begin with wetter-than-normal conditions in much of Costa Rica, due to a temporary interruption in the dog days, according to the forecast from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

“During the first few days of the month, between August 4 and 10, we will have a break in the dog days; compared to normal, it will be rainy on the Pacific slope and in the Central Valley,” the IMN stated.

According to experts, a reduction in trade winds and an increase in humidity are expected, generating above-average rainfall. High accumulated rainfall for this time of year will also occur in the Central and South Pacific.

The estimated accumulated rainfall is:

30 to 100 millimeters in the Pacific

10 to 60 millimeters in the Central Valley

20 to 80 millimeters in the Caribbean and Northern Zone

Return of the Dog Days

According to the Meteorological Institute, starting August 11, the pattern will change again with an increase in trade winds.

“This will bring less precipitation than normal in the Pacific and Central Valley, while the Northern Caribbean will have rainfall within normal limits,” the Institute predicts.

Rainfall amounts expected for that week are less than 50 millimeters in the Pacific and Central Valley regions. Between 20 and 70 millimeters in the Caribbean and Northern Zone.

The Dog Days are a period of relative decrease in rainfall that usually occurs from July 15 to the first half of August, especially in the Pacific, Central Valley, and Northern Zone.

The phenomenon began early this year, starting on July 7, due to the presence of dry air masses, Saharan dust, and greater atmospheric stability.

Recent Weeks

Also, between August 18 and 24, although the dog days are officially over, dry conditions will persist in the Caribbean, North Pacific, and Central Valley. Only the Central and South Pacific will experience normal rainfall.

“Rainfall amounts will remain below 50 millimeters in the Pacific and Central Valley, while in the Caribbean and Northern Zone, rainfall will range between 30 and 80 millimeters,” stated the Meteorological Institute.

To close out the month, between August 25 and 31, the forecast indicates more typical rainy season behavior in almost all of Costa Rica.

“Normal rainfall for the season will occur in most of the country, with the exception of the Caribbean, which will experience less rain than normal this week,” the Institute predicts.

