Although we often associate passion careers with artistic, artisanal, or unique professions, the term is much broader. A passion career can be any profession that resonates deeply with a person’s values, meets their personal expectations, and complements their lifestyle. It provides personal and professional fulfillment, bringing satisfaction and peace of mind.

Recently, there has been a surge in interest in unconventional jobs such as culinary stylist, graphic designer, video game tester, music therapist, travel blogger, and pet sitter. These captivating careers raise an important question: is it feasible to sustain these professions while living abroad?

Moving to Pursue Your Dream Career

Living off your passion abroad is entirely possible. The considerations are similar to those for pursuing a dream career in your home country, but with additional factors that impact life in a foreign country. It’s crucial to address both practical aspects (such as visas and starting a business) and professional ones (whether there’s a market for your work abroad and whether it can support you financially). For example, you should calculate your potential income from your passion abroad versus the expenses you’ll face, including visas, residency permits, housing, transportation, and taxes.

Questions to ask yourself before pursuing your dream career abroad:

Does your profession already exist there, or will you need to establish it (start your own business) abroad?

Do you have specific professional experience or qualifications in your field?

Are companies actively hiring in your area of ​​expertise?

Is there demand for your activity in the host country?

Have you previously started a business in your home country or abroad?

Is there a market for your passion career?

Is there a market for your passion career in your target area?

Do you know anyone (expats or locals) who is successfully pursuing their passion career in your host country?

Additional considerations for pursuing your dream career abroad:

Does practicing your profession depend on a recognized qualification in your host country?

Is your dream career regulated in your host country? If so, do you meet all the eligibility criteria?

What type of visa, work permit, and residency will you need?

Are you planning to start a business abroad?

Do you speak the host country’s language?

Is your move permanent or temporary?

Living your passion abroad: potential pitfalls

Take the example of becoming a pet sitter, a popular choice among animal-loving expats. This career can offer engaging interactions and a way to travel with minimal expenses when combined with house sitting. However, it’s crucial to be alert to potential scams.

Navigating Legal Ambiguities

One of the biggest challenges in some passion careers, such as pet care, is the lack of legal clarity. Often, these roles don’t require official qualifications, and not all platforms that connect owners with expats are reliable. Resolving disputes can be difficult when agreements are made verbally, especially when trying to enforce your rights in a foreign legal system.

Ensure Legal Eligibility for Your Dream Career Abroad

Verifying that your chosen profession is permitted for foreigners in your destination country is crucial. Some countries restrict certain professions to their nationals. Before moving, confirm that you can legally pursue your dream career abroad.

Reality vs. Expectations

Although your career plan may seem viable on paper, the actual job market abroad could tell a different story. Before fully committing, it’s a good idea to test the waters. You may be able to make a living from your passion, but doing so abroad—or in the specific country you have in mind—could present unforeseen challenges.

Avoid Unrealistic Job Offers

Beware of job offers that seem too perfect: dream location, enviable salary, and no qualifications or experience requirements. These offers may be tempting, but many are traps from unscrupulous companies that promise the world but offer substandard or even risky working conditions.

Proceed with Caution

The concept of abandoning everything to pursue a passion abroad may seem romantic and worthy of a movie, but in reality, it’s a huge risk. You face two major transitions: moving and working abroad. Avoid hasty decisions, especially if it involves a career change. Before quitting your job, consider getting relevant training, testing out your new career, and visiting your target country. A meticulously planned move is key to success.

Beware of burnout

Burnout is a significant risk, especially for those pursuing passion careers abroad, often characterized by lack of sleep, rushed meals, and a blurred line between work and personal life. This is particularly common among freelancers. If you’re experiencing burnout due to insufficient income or poor organization, it may be time to reconsider your relocation plans.

If financial constraints are wearing you down, adjust your expectations or compromise on some aspects of your passion career. If the stress stems from a heavy temporary workload, be sure to schedule breaks and give yourself time to recharge. Living your passion abroad requires not only hard work but also the ability to disconnect and maintain your well-being so that the work remains fulfilling and sustainable.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR