Artist Shawn Mendes was Back in Costa Rica Days After His Birthday and Having Released Two Singles

The artist Shawn Mendes came here again and he did so at a very special moment: he just released two singles that will be part of his new album, which will go on sale next October. And on the 8th of this month he turned 26 years old.

The Directorate of Immigration and Immigration confirmed that the singer of Stitches, Señorita and Treat You Better entered Costa Rica and enjoyed our beautiful country. A post on The information from the agency does not indicate which air terminal the singer entered through.

The last time he was in our country he did so from January 10 to the 26th of that same month. Previously he received the New Year in a national dream (from December 29 to the previous January 2).

Mendes’ new album

Mendes announced days ago that he has his new album ready, which, apparently, will be called Shawn.It is an intimate project – as he himself describes it – that has served him “like medicine” in times of recovery of his mental health.

And Mendes announced in 2022 that he was taking a break from his career to address his mental health. Now, he says he is ready to return to the ring with 12 “finished songs that feel like a gift,” he said on his social networks.At this time and as a birthday gift to himself, he released Why WhyWhy and Isn’t That Enough.

Shawn Mendes shared a fragment of one of them that has country sounds and influences and in which, precisely, he talks about mental health: ‘Here I am singing songs again,’ he added when announcing the release of the songs.

Were some of these songs composed in Costa Rica?

It is not entirely clear, but since his visit in January it was rumored that he sought inspiration in our country to give life to his new album.“Creating art can be hard, man… Many times I have found myself in the pattern of waiting for inspiration to strike to pick up the guitar or sit down at the piano.

“Over time I remember how important the willingness to simply show up is. “Showing up and trying even with nothing is like sending a message to heaven saying, ‘I’m here, willing and open,’ and usually that’s when my hands stumble upon a special chord or my voice stumbles upon a melody I like,” he wrote in the networks at that time.

