Artisans From Quepos, Parrita And Orotina Are Certified To Promote Cultural Heritage Globally

Artisans from Quepos, Parrita and Orotina completed the training process to join the “Crafts with Identity” program of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). Yesterday, twenty representatives of these cantons were certified and now officially make up the artisan group “En Crecida”, number 18 of this initiative. By being part of the program, they will have the opportunity to market their products globally, thanks to an agreement with Correos de Costa Rica.

“Crafts with Identity”

“Crafts with Identity” is an ICT training program that, since 2011, has worked with national entrepreneurs to incorporate Costa Rican cultural heritage as a differentiating element in the tourism offer. This program promotes the creation of unique and innovative pieces, with stories inspired by Costa Rican culture, generating income for artisans in various regions of the country.

This high-quality training process trains, advises and accompanies artisans in improving the creative design of their products, linking them to elements of personal and local identity. The objective is to awaken the interest of national and international tourists in acquiring crafts that strengthen the unique and experiential experience of their visit, offering an exclusive and differentiated product.

Celebrating the graduation of artisans

“Today we celebrate the graduation of artisans who have trained during these last months and who now have products ready to be marketed anywhere in the world, thanks to the agreement with Correos de Costa Rica. In addition, their products will be available in the ICT store at the Crafts Market in San José. We wish them much success in this new stage,” said Alberto López, spokesperson for the General Management of the ICT.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR