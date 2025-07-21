The future of medicine is one step closer to being radically transformed thanks to a breakthrough achieved by scientists in Germany and the United Kingdom, who have deciphered one of the most complex pieces in the production of artificial lood. This innovation could revolutionize the blood supply, reducing dependence on donations and addressing the constant shortage of available units in hospitals.

The research team, led by Dr. Julia Gutjahr of the University of Konstanz, discovered a molecule called CXCL12, which is key to red blood cell maturation. This chemokine, found primarily in bone marrow, facilitates the expulsion of the nucleus from red blood cell precursor cells, an essential step in their development. By understanding this process, scientists now have a new basis for efficiently reproducing red blood cells in laboratories, opening the door to the mass production of artificial blood.

Advancing Red Blood Cell Production in Labs

Research has also shown that removing CXCR4, the primary receptor for CXCL12, disrupts red blood cell maturation, leading to a decrease in red blood cell production in animals. This discovery is crucial because it allows for the control of red blood cell production, which are responsible for transporting oxygen in the body.

Until now, stem cells have been the most effective technique for producing artificial blood. However, new research has made this process more efficient by activating the CXCR4 receptor within cells. This allows red blood cells to develop more quickly and with greater quality, reducing the need for external substances that stimulate their growth and ensuring that the cells produced are of consistent quality.

Japan Takes First Step with Artificial Blood Clinical Trials

Meanwhile, in Japan, Nara University has begun the first human clinical trial using artificial blood. Professor Hirimi Sakai is leading this research, which uses hemoglobin vesicles obtained from expired blood. These microcapsules are designed to perform the same function as red blood cells: transporting oxygen in the body, but with the advantage that they can be stored for more than a year without refrigeration, unlike conventional blood, which can only be stored for 42 days.

The clinical trials for this project involve transfusing between 100 and 400 milliliters of artificial blood into volunteers, with the goal of testing its safety, stability, and efficacy. If these trials are successful, Japan plans to implement this technology in its healthcare system before 2030 and subsequently expand its use to other countries facing a chronic shortage of donated blood.

What does this advancement mean for the future of medicine?

This discovery has far-reaching implications. More than 15,000 units of blood are needed daily in Germany, and many other countries face the same shortage. The possibility of producing artificial blood in laboratories would not only solve this crisis but also improve access to medical treatments, reducing dependence on human donors.

With advances like this, science is opening up new possibilities for medicine, ensuring greater stability in the blood supply and potentially improving the lives of thousands of people who depend on transfusions. This progress could be the first step toward a world where medical needs are not limited by the availability of human blood.The coming years will be crucial to see how these scientific advances are implemented on a large scale, ushering in a new era in modern medicine.

