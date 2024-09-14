Artflow Gallery Celebrates 15 Years with the Inauguration of a New Space

Artflow Galería, with more than 15 years of experience in cultural management and artistic promotion, opens its new exhibition space on Avenida Escazú. Under the direction of Karen Clachar, the gallery has stood out for discovering and accompanying emerging artists, validating and promoting their work nationally and internationally.

To celebrate this important milestone, the gallery presents the exhibition “Geometrica”, a journey through the sculptural and pictorial work of the renowned artist Ingrid Rudelman W.

Construction site

The exhibition promises to offer a deep immersion in the geometric and visual language of the artist, highlighting her contributions to contemporary art. “At a pivotal moment, where women are opening up spaces in spaces occupied mainly by men, I turned my gaze to Ingrid Rudelman, who has had to break barriers to validate her work and creation, in a discipline like sculpture, whereit also requires special sensitivity; a physical effort in the face of artistic production,” commented Clachar.

Discovering talent

In addition, she highlighted that she has witnessed her research process, as well as constant experimentation and learning with the different materials she approaches and that is why she invited her to be the artist who opens this new space artist. “Artflow has always been at the service of artists, both discovering talent, supporting processes and promoting art in its different forms and in different latitudes. We begin a new stage that comes with more strength and that is why we are honored to inaugurate with an exhibition that connects dots through Geometrica,” Clachar added.

Rudelman is a sculptural and visual artist who has been working intensely on using geometry to understand the world for more than ten years. Their hard work involves physical disposition to work with large blocks of stone and marble; but it also requires the delicacy to know in depth about a geological material through its texture, vibration and qualities.

Rudelman, when he is not working with stone, is welding and casting sheets that exceed human dimensions; all this in the harmonious space of your workshop.“From the beginning I started with geometry, which I love. From many points of view, from the point of view of the material, from the point of view of elaboration, and from the point of view of playfulness; Let’s say, what can be learned from a piece. Now, I don’t do mathematical calculations to arrive at a work. I make the work and then I find the geometric shapes,” commented the artist.

Take note

What: a “Geometric” Exhibition by Ingrid Rudelman

Where:Artflow Gallery, building 301 Avenida Escazú

More on Facebook:artflowgaleria

