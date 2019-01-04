Most Costa Ricans are on vacation, so trips to the beach or distant mountains are very common. To vacation, it is necessary to budget a place to stay, food, souvenirs and, if you go by car, fuel. In the latter point, you can save some if you follow these tips, according to Nissan:

Maintain a driving rhythm. The driving style has the greatest effect on overall fuel economy, driving without slowing down or accelerating unnecessarily will help you save fuel. Perform the maintenance of your vehicle regularly. The optimal maintenance of your car, at intervals specified by the manufacturer, this will ensure the best performance of your car. Check up your tires. Deflated tires increase rolling resistance and make the engine work harder. In short, more work for the engine means more money in fuel. Avoid this by checking your tires regularly and making sure they are properly inflated. In addition to saving fuel, with this action, you can also prevent accidents. Lighten the load. When it comes to fuel efficiency, the lighter the vehicle the better it is. To get rid of excess weight, make a quick scan of the luggage and the items you carry in the car and avoid carrying any unnecessary items. Keep the windows up. Incredible as it may seem, the air pressure generated by the windows inside the car makes it heavier because they circulate inside it and do not surround it as it would if they were closed. The fact that the car is heavier makes the engine try harder. Additional parts on the outside of a vehicle, such as roof racks and bicycle racks, also create this effect. If you can, remove them when they are not in use.

Use air conditioning moderately. This dry season you may want to use it constantly, but it is not a secret that it consumes more fuel. Plan ahead. In Costa Rica, trafficking in dams is a bit complicated, but avoid being on the road for a long time; Less time, less gas. Be a weather watcher. Strong wind and rain increase endurance, which means that the engine must work harder to maintain speed, consuming more fuel in the process. Before leaving, check the weather report to try to plan your trip.

Following all these measures together, you may begin to notice the savings in your wallet.