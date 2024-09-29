Are You a Fan of Abba? One of Their Best Tributes Will Arrive in Costa Rica

One of the best tributes to the iconic group ABBA will be presented in Costa Rica, coming straight from Slovakia.The show by “Generation ABBA” will be enjoyed on Sunday, October 6, at the National Auditorium Theater and will delight the Costa Rican audience with the most beloved and iconic songs that have pleased many generations.

All Your favorites

Songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Chiquitita,” “Mamma Mia,” “Super Trouper,” “Voulez-vous,” “Waterloo,” and “I Have a Dream” are part of the repertoire.The colorful show will last approximately 110 minutes and includes live music, costume changes, audience interaction, light displays, projections, videos, and the most significant songs of the Swedish group performed masterfully by the cast.

“Generation ABBA” is a group that was formed in Slovakia in 1999 as a tribute to the music of ABBA, under the direction of artist and multi-instrumentalist Donald Dokupel. It is made up of six top-level musicians and singers, and their show has been presented on the main stages of more than 50 countries around the world, including Spain, the United States, Sweden, France, Portugal, Russia, Hungary, Poland, among many others.

The show is coming to Costa Rica for the first time as part of its world tour, thanks to the production of the Costa Rican Center for Science and Culture.

Tickets available at the box office and www.museocr.org

Price ¢25,000 for the ground floor and ¢20,000 for the upper floor.

