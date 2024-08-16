Are Our Mobile Phones Spying on Us? This is the Truth

When friends get together and chat about a specific topic, they often find that when they check their social media soon afterward, ads related to that private conversation appear. This recurring situation has led to speculation about the possibility that mobile phones are listening to conversations to personalize advertising. However, there is nothing wrong with this phenomenon. Experts demystify this idea and offer advice on how to improve privacy for those who are uncomfortable with this situation.

The impression that many people have that their mobile phone is listening to their conversations and then targeting them with online advertising is mainly due to two factors: the monitoring of online habits and the exchange of preferences between nearby devices.

Online habits are tracked continuously while the user is connected to the Internet. This includes the websites you visit, the products you review and purchase, the searches you perform, the content you like on social media, and even the location recorded using your device’s GPS. This information allows companies to know the interests and preferences of Internet users and make personalized recommendations. For example: if you search for hiking routes, it is likely that at some point you will see travel ads for places where this activity is practiced, even if you have not proactively searched for the specific place.

But the villain behind the myth that cell phones spy on conversations is the ability to share preferences between nearby devices. In other words, there is a function on smartphones that allows information about purchasing habits to be exchanged between them. Just as people chat to share information, devices do too, with the goal of improving the personalization of online offers.

It is worth noting that this exchange is not associated with the owner of the mobile phone, but with the Internet registration number (IP) of the device. This means that no personal data is “leaked.” Technically, what is transmitted is “metadata” that does not allow the identification of the people in question.

Inadvertently happening

“Every day we search for or consume content online, and this sharing between devices also happens constantly. However, we do not notice it when it comes to general topics, as we believe that it is simply mass advertising. But it is striking when we talk about a specific topic, such as a trip to an unusual country or a particular product or service, and then we see advertisements about it. It is these specific cases that create the perception that the mobile phone has heard the conversation,” explains Leandro Cuozzo, Kaspersky security analyst for Latin America.

The expert recommends keeping an eye on apps that actively track browsing or interaction behavior. To do this, simply review the permissions of each app when it is installed and disable the functions that are considered invasive. If you want to limit the sharing of personal data, you can review your mobile preferences to prevent apps from accessing (and sharing with third parties) data about your browsing history or consumption habits.

As measures to improve your online privacy, it is recommended:

Use incognito mode: If you prefer to avoid the entire setup or just need to hide the history of some specific websites, you can use incognito mode. This way, the browser will not store information about the pages you visit, cookies, passwords, etc. Additionally, incognito mode allows you to continue using normal tabs without interference and does not erase information that the browser has already saved.

Block web trackers: another way to avoid tracking is with the help of special programs and extensions, such as the famous AdBlock Plus ad blocker, which also prevents social networks from tracking your activity (you must activate this function in the settings). You can also get a list of all trackers blocked by default. Kaspersky products already offer protection against web tracking.

Get used to using VPN: A virtual private network (VPN) is an indispensable tool for users connecting to different Wi-Fi networks. Some services are free and others are paid, but sometimes it is better to invest in cybersecurity than lose all your valuable information.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR