April Looks Very Musical in Costa Rica With Many International Artists Presenting Their Shows

The list of artists who will arrive in the country includes, among others:

Reedbed

Eden Muñoz

Ana Barbara

MonLaferte

Olga Tañón

Voice You See

Tito Nieves

Grave

Anthrax

The details of their presentations are as follows:

April 13th:

Within the framework of the San Carlos Expo, the Livestock Chamber will host Cañaveral, Edén Muñoz and Ana Bárbara, in a concert that will begin at 6 p.m. and for people over 15 years old,

Tickets are available at eticket.cr. The prices are:

Platinum table A, B, C and D: ¢138,000

Diamond table E, F, G and H: ¢110,000

VIP platform A and B: ¢68,000

VIP standing grass: ¢45,000

Foot grass: ¢27,000

The Venezuelans from Voz Veis, who are focused on romantic ballads, will be at Melico Salazar that day as part of La Última Función World Tour.

Tickets are sold at eticket.cr.

Regular center rear window: ¢65,600

Side window: ¢53,700

First floor left box: ¢47,700

First floor right box: ¢47,700

Second floor balcony: ¢41,750

Second floor boxes left and right: ¢41,750

Third floor balcony: ¢32,200

Third floor box left and right: ¢32,000

Fourth floor gallery: ¢26,250

Also on April 13, the Brazilians from Sepultura, considered one of the greatest exponents of trash metal, will be at Club Pepper’s in Curridabat.

CristianArce, from Blackline Productions, explained that the VIP area is practically sold out (¢44,000) and there are only spaces available in general, which cost ¢34,000. And there aren’t many left, he said.

Sepultura is a Brazilian thrash metal band formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max (guitar and vocals) and Igor Cavalera (drums) (Instagram).

April 14th

The German power/speed metal band Gammaray (or Gamma Ray) will perform at Club Pepper’s. Tickets are available at Specialticket.net

VIP: ¢45,000

General: ¢35,000

April 17th

The Americans Anthrax – originally from New York – will take over Club Peppers with their trash metal together with Overkill. Tickets are also on. Specialticket.net at these prices:

¢48,000 in VIP

¢37,000 General

April 20th

Olga Tañón and Tito Nieves will be at the Convention Center in Heredia.

Ticket prices are on Specialticket.net and ticket prices are as follows:

Fire Woman: ¢99,680

Diamond: ¢78,561

Electrifying: ¢63,355

Preferential: ¢46,883

Latin:; ¢16,050

April 23rd

The Chilean Mon Laferte will sing for the Ticos that day on the esplanade of the National Stadium.

Arce, from Blackline Productions, indicated that there are no tickets available. A little more than 7,000 people are expected in an auditorium-type presentation.

Doors will open at 4 p.m., and there will be a lounge for fans to eat and drink.

Take into account:

It is also important that if you go, you take into account important aspects such as, for example, the items that will not be allowed to take to either of the two concerts.

Weapons

Sharp Objet

Vapes

Lighters

Parasols or umbrellas of all kinds

Food and drinks

Professional or semi-professional cameras

Bags over 30 cm

Selfiesticks

Flags over one meter

Thermal vessels

Large posters

Drugs of any kind

Seats of any type

wallet chains

Drones

Blankets