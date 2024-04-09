More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    April Looks Very Musical in Costa Rica With Many International Artists Presenting Their Shows

    Starting next week there will be a varied agenda of presentations for different tastes; pop, ballads, cumbia, northern, tropical and trash metal.

    By TCRN STAFF
    14
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The list of artists who will arrive in the country includes, among others:

    Reedbed

    Eden Muñoz

    Ana Barbara

    MonLaferte

    Olga Tañón

    Voice You See

    Tito Nieves

    Grave

    Anthrax

    The details of their presentations are as follows:

    April 13th:

    Within the framework of the San Carlos Expo, the Livestock Chamber will host Cañaveral, Edén Muñoz and Ana Bárbara, in a concert that will begin at 6 p.m. and for people over 15 years old,

    Tickets are available at eticket.cr. The prices are:

    Platinum table A, B, C and D: ¢138,000

    Diamond table E, F, G and H: ¢110,000

    VIP platform A and B: ¢68,000

    VIP standing grass: ¢45,000

    Foot grass: ¢27,000

    Ana Barbara

    The Venezuelans from Voz Veis, who are focused on romantic ballads, will be at Melico Salazar that day as part of La Última Función World Tour.

    Tickets are sold at eticket.cr.

    Regular center rear window: ¢65,600

    Side window: ¢53,700

    First floor left box: ¢47,700

    First floor right box: ¢47,700

    Second floor balcony: ¢41,750

    Second floor boxes left and right: ¢41,750

    Third floor balcony: ¢32,200

    Third floor box left and right: ¢32,000

    Fourth floor gallery: ¢26,250

    Also on April 13, the Brazilians from Sepultura, considered one of the greatest exponents of trash metal, will be at Club Pepper’s in Curridabat.

    CristianArce, from Blackline Productions, explained that the VIP area is practically sold out (¢44,000) and there are only spaces available in general, which cost ¢34,000. And there aren’t many left, he said.

    Sepultura is a Brazilian thrash metal band formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max (guitar and vocals) and Igor Cavalera (drums) (Instagram).

    April 14th

    The German power/speed metal band Gammaray (or Gamma Ray) will perform at Club Pepper’s. Tickets are available at Specialticket.net

    VIP: ¢45,000

    General: ¢35,000

    April 17th

    The Americans Anthrax – originally from New York – will take over Club Peppers with their trash metal together with Overkill. Tickets are also on. Specialticket.net at these prices:

    ¢48,000 in VIP

    ¢37,000 General

    April 20th

    Olga Tañón and Tito Nieves will be at the Convention Center in Heredia.

    Ticket prices are on Specialticket.net and ticket prices are as follows:

    Fire Woman: ¢99,680

    Diamond: ¢78,561

    Electrifying: ¢63,355

    Preferential: ¢46,883

    Latin:; ¢16,050

    Olga Tañón

    April 23rd

    The Chilean Mon Laferte will sing for the Ticos that day on the esplanade of the National Stadium.

    Arce, from Blackline Productions, indicated that there are no tickets available. A little more than 7,000 people are expected in an auditorium-type presentation.

    Doors will open at 4 p.m., and there will be a lounge for fans to eat and drink.

    Take into account:

    It is also important that if you go, you take into account important aspects such as, for example, the items that will not be allowed to take to either of the two concerts.

    Weapons

    Sharp Objet

    Vapes

    Lighters

    Parasols or umbrellas of all kinds

    Food and drinks

    Professional or semi-professional cameras

    Bags over 30 cm

    Selfiesticks

    Flags over one meter

    Thermal vessels

    Large posters

    Drugs of any kind

    Seats of any type

    wallet chains

    Drones

    Blankets

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Alex Castilblanco Launches New Book The Journey to Mars: Beyond Earthly Limits
    Next article
    Diquís Stone Spheres Align With the Sun, a Phenomenon That Only Occurs Twice a Year
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Super and Regular Gasoline Will Have a Price Increase in Costa Rica

    This news will undoubtedly not sit well with many drivers, since the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) approved...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »