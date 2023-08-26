More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Angel Studios Officially Announces in Costa Rica the Film “Sound of Freedom”

    After the sweeping box office success in the United States, it comes to the theaters of Cinépolis and Cinemark in Costa Rica starting on August 31st, 2023

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Angel Studios, the platform that empowers filmmakers with total creative control to finance, create and distribute movies and television series globally, announces the premiere of the highly anticipated new film, SOUND OF FREEDOM, coming to theaters in Costa Rica and starting August 31st, 2023, after the smash box office success in the United States.The highly anticipated film is based on the moving true story of the heroic deeds of a brave man who embarks on a risky mission to confront human traffickers and rescue young victims of human trafficking.

    A respectful and poignant approach

    “SOUND OF FREEDOM” has been filmed with a respectful and poignant approach, based on true events featuring heroes in covert operations that inspire hope in many hearts”, said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios. “This film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats in suspense and encourage all of us to take active steps to combat human trafficking“.

    Starring Jim Caviezel (THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST, FREQUENCY, DEJA VU), Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (THE FINAL CUT, “Psych”, AFTER EVER HAPPY), Bill Camp (12 YEARS A SLAVE, “The Queen’s Gambit”, JOKER), José Zúñiga (TWILIGHT, “Madam Secretary”, “American Crime Story”), Eduardo Verástegui (UNPLANNED, SON OF GOD, PAUL BLART: MALL COP 2), who is also a producer, and written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde (winner of the Toronto Festival “Bella” and “Little Boy”).

    Very proud

    “I am very proud to be a part of this powerful film”, said Jim Caviezel, who plays the lead role. “In fact, I would say that this is the second most important film I have made after THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST”.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/
    - Advertisement -
    Source TCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Migration Flow in the Southern Zone of Costa Rica Takes Face of Humanitarian Crisis
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsWilmer Useche -

    Migration Flow in the Southern Zone of Costa Rica Takes Face of Humanitarian Crisis

    Historically, Central America has been characterized as a region of origin, transit, and destination for migratory flows
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »