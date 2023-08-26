Angel Studios Officially Announces in Costa Rica the Film “Sound of Freedom”

Angel Studios, the platform that empowers filmmakers with total creative control to finance, create and distribute movies and television series globally, announces the premiere of the highly anticipated new film, SOUND OF FREEDOM, coming to theaters in Costa Rica and starting August 31st, 2023, after the smash box office success in the United States.The highly anticipated film is based on the moving true story of the heroic deeds of a brave man who embarks on a risky mission to confront human traffickers and rescue young victims of human trafficking.

A respectful and poignant approach

“SOUND OF FREEDOM” has been filmed with a respectful and poignant approach, based on true events featuring heroes in covert operations that inspire hope in many hearts”, said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios. “This film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats in suspense and encourage all of us to take active steps to combat human trafficking“.

Starring Jim Caviezel (THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST, FREQUENCY, DEJA VU), Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (THE FINAL CUT, “Psych”, AFTER EVER HAPPY), Bill Camp (12 YEARS A SLAVE, “The Queen’s Gambit”, JOKER), José Zúñiga (TWILIGHT, “Madam Secretary”, “American Crime Story”), Eduardo Verástegui (UNPLANNED, SON OF GOD, PAUL BLART: MALL COP 2), who is also a producer, and written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde (winner of the Toronto Festival “Bella” and “Little Boy”).

Very proud

“I am very proud to be a part of this powerful film”, said Jim Caviezel, who plays the lead role. “In fact, I would say that this is the second most important film I have made after THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST”.