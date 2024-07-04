More
    Ancestral Arab Dances Will Have a Single Function in Costa Rica

    For music, the artists will use instruments such as the piano, ukulele, crystal bowls, harmonium, oriental and shamanic hand drum, djembe, derbake and maracas

    By TCRN STAFF
    Malakat, a mystical ritual that allows you to explore magic through Arabic dances, comes to Costa Rica in a single performance. The show will take place on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Dance Theater, in Montes de Oca, where there will be music, singing, lights and visual arts with more than 30 artists on stage.

    “Malak-at is the feminine of angel. We chose that name because the objective of the show is to embody our sacred feminine and masculine to bring us together in our purpose in the here and now, in our best version,” said Estelle Zaghloul.

    The dancer’s last performance took place with her former project the Academia Ámar, which closed in 2018. Her new project Modern Organic Dance and Sacred Arts (MOD) was developed together with the also renowned Honduran dancer Gracie Mandujano. Hence, “Malakat” will be the first show they will offer together under this label.

    Other Arabic details


    The show will have other elements such as veils, wings and silk fans, For music, the artists will use instruments such as the piano, ukulele, crystal bowls, harmonium, oriental and shamanic hand drum, djembe, derbake and maracas.

    Additionally, the event will feature music from various artists such as Kazem Al Saher, Najwa Karam, Ramin Djawadi, Paul Dinletir and Layal Abboud. The visual projections are in charge of Tito Fuentes – Sphyrna Studio.

    “This ritual dance will be a kind of psychomagical ceremony, a space of co-creation between the stage and the audience. “How much are you open to exploring yourself? How much do you allow yourself to reprogram yourself and release generational patterns?

    “Do you want to wake up and see what’s beyond? These are some of the questions that the audience that wants to participate in the event should ask themselves,” explained Mandujano, who in addition to being a dancer is a comprehensive therapist.

    The value of tickets is ¢13,000 and can be purchased at:
    www.tiquetebox.app/e/malakat_teatro_ritual

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
