An X-Men and a Wookie will come to Comic Con Costa Rica

San José, April 11, 2024. Two new figures join the list of international guests that will be presented at the third edition of Comic Con Costa Rica 2024 (C2CR), which will take place on May 3, 4 and 5 in the Costa Rica Convention Center.

These are the actress Famke Janssen and the actor Carey Jones, who will be on Saturday the 4th at the largest popular culture event in the country. Janssen is known for her role as Jean Grey, one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel universe, with appearances in 5 films dedicated to the X-Men, also popular for the Taken films and recognized as one of the Bond girls in GoldenEye .

Jones, for his part, is well known for his participation in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, playing the character of Krrsantan, part of the enormous Star Wars universe and will be present on Saturday for the May the 4th celebrations held by the Event organization.

Both actors join the extensive list of international guests, including Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul), Steven John Ward (Netflix’s Once Piece), Sam Jones (Flash Gordon and Ted) and Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy ).

Due to multiple professional commitments, actress Ming-Na Wen’s participation has had to be postponed.

“The majority of the talent we bring to C2CR are actors and active professionals, who maintain very tight work schedules and must attend recording calls or other commitments when they arise. We hope that in a future edition Ming-Na Wen can join us because she was very excited to share with the Costa Rican public,” commented Manu Quirós, producer of the event.

The production asks those who have purchased the autograph package to meet Ming-Na Wen to contact them to give them the options of exchange or return. You can do so by emailing [email protected].

The complete guest list can be found at https://www.comicconcostarica.com/

Tickets and Autograph Packages

For other international guests, autograph and photo packages can be purchased htps://fandomticket.com/.

To find out all the ticket options and packages, interested parties can enter the platform www.comicconcostarica.com. There are few tickets left for the main events.

About Comic Con Costa Rica

Comic Con Costa Rica©, the pop culture event for the region. Also known as C2CR, it is the event that brings together all the fandoms of the conventions (comic conventions) (pop culture conventions). C2CR is a place for everyone no matter what they are a fan of: comics, cosplay, series or movies, books and more. It is the largest pop culture event in Costa Rica and is organized by The Road Tech, Masco and Shamanes.

