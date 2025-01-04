No matter where you come from or what ethnicity you belong to there is always a room for you if you work hard keep calm pursuing your dream. Understand that your only path is to surround yourself with those people or teachers who can show you how to navigate the world. Sheyla is one of the vivid examples of how to turn the dream into a reality. Sheyla an indigenous Cabecar girl from Chirripó Turrialba who decided to apply for a prestigious scholarship at https://she-is.org/ellaesastronauta/ the well-known foundation that takes outstanding students from underprivileged population for an intense STEM program. This year there were above 700 girls from all around the country who applied for this award. Sheyla was one of them and she put all her effort and maintained high standard of discipline to become the first five top students to represent the country in Johnson Space Center Houston. Sheyla has enrolled a number of her school extracurricular activity including speaking to the local radio station where she expressed her interest in STEM projects and her dream to study space engineering when she finishes her high school. I remember talking to her about school and she told me that she admires the Costa Rica NASA Legend Sandra Cauffman https://tinyurl.com/3y6apjds I didn’t know how to reply back her question but my answer was write a note and I will find a way to send it to her. In 2021 was the first time she visited our school STEM workshop and sang a beautiful song written by herself https://tinyurl.com/5n8mjc5b here she showed her skills in different areas. Now she serves as an ambassador to inspire other girls from her community to dream big and believe in herself. To her mom and dad this was an unforgettable moment because it is the first time, they saw her daughter achieving her goal and leaving to The United States to represent her school in an international event.

For more information

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/18LB8bdKfX

https://tinyurl.com/3a4cpw8y

https://tinyurl.com/74jyw78m

