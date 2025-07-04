It is an honor for me to write this article on behalf of Mr. Dodero who served the country for more than thirty years as an educator and as the Regional Pedagogical English Advisor in Turrialba. In my short time of working under his leadership, I have seen how much he cares for his colleagues and the people who work around him. I remember calling Mr. Dodero late at night because I didn’t understand how to create a lesson plan or telling him to write a reference letter on my behalf due to my international travel for conference or seminar the next day.

Now, after many years of serving his country as an educator dedicating his entire life working with his colleagues and friends seeking a better education that could bring benefit for all. He is finally retiring and putting aside his formal job to open a chapter of life for himself and for his family.

I would like to take a moment to ask to Mr. Dodero some questions about his long advocacy on the education system.

Please share with us some of your long-time experience. At what year did you start your job and how was it working at that time?

Well, first, I would like to show my gratitude to you Pedro for having the opportunity to make this interview a reality just a few days of my official retirement from work at MEP (Ministry of Public Education of Costa Rica). Coming back to your first question, I started my career at English Language Teaching in 1993. I first started working as an English teacher at the Clodomiro Picado Highschool (IET) in my town of Turrialba. By the way, this was the high school I graduated from when I was only 17 years old. Working at that time was a lot easier because technological improvements in Education were not as fast as they are nowadays. It does not mean we, as educators, did not have a hard time planning, teaching and assessing the learning and teaching process. However, I still believe it was much less complicated than the kind of work and functions, most teachers must carry out these days. From 1994 to 1996, I worked as an English teacher at La Suiza Technical High School (Colegio Técnico Profesional La Suiza) I would like to add that during those years (1993-1996), I also worked at night schools or modalities in Turrialba. (CINDEA – Night School) Then, from 1997 up to now, I have been working as a Pedagogical English Advisor for the Regional Direction of Education of Turrialba. I also worked for some public and private universities such as UCR, UNED, ULATINA and UNICA and a couple of Language Institutes.

Please share with us some of your most highlighted moments working as an educator.

I believe it’s hard to point out a single moment or experience in my career. However, I will try to talk about a couple of them. First, my Trip to TESOL at Tampa Florida in 2006. I had already attended several National Conferences for English teachers at CCCN (Centro Cultural Costarricense Norteamericano) However, I had never been invited to a TESOL conference before (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages) That event took place in Tampa, Florida and it was quite a great experience starting from one Sunday to the next one within the month of March in 2006. I wanted to highlight this moment in my career since that was my first international event and my first time in the U.S.A. Besides that, I stayed at my cousin Milton’s house for almost a week and that also makes this experience unforgettable. The other moment I want to focus on is my trip to the IVLP International Visitor Learning Program in 2015. That once in a lifetime opportunity was given to me by the U.S. Embassy and with the authorization of MEP as well. It was such an incredible professional adventure that took me to several states and cities throughout the United States of America. Three full weeks traveling and learning about this beautiful country’s history and language. I would like to thank Carmen Chinchilla from the U.S. Embassy for her collaboration and support which made possible this trip to the U.S. a decade ago. During that educational international exchange, I had the privilege of getting to know more than 20 English Language Teaching professionals from different countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia and several European and African countries. That was an amazing experience.

Throughout your long-time career as an educator what is the best being as an educator?

I believe the best thing about being an educator is the fact that I have been able to accomplish a mission in my life, one God’s given, which is to serve a lot of people throughout the path of these 33 years. That service must be done with passion and commitment and through those elements, I think I always tried to foster a positive and effective learning environment both as an English teacher and an Advisor / Teacher Trainer.

Based on your experience in the English language teaching field, are we improving our teaching methods or is there any room or some new strategy and method to make our students more competitive in the foreign language?

Well, I do believe there is always enough room for improvement in any area of life. It’s mostly a matter of attitude, effort and constancy. Within that perspective, I think English teachers in our country are improving their teaching methods and techniques because the increase of technological apps and platforms is nowadays a valuable resource. Perhaps not all of them are taking advantage of this juncture, however, I like to think most really do. Coming back to the element of attitude, if most teachers decide to do some research within their own educational contexts or if they keep updated regarding those findings in the ELT field by experts / researchers, I am pretty sure they will be able to find or put into practice new methods and techniques which, in turn, will foster learners motivation towards learning and using English effectively.

As an English advisor can you give us some tips about how to lead a team in order to get the best of each?

As an English advisor, I’d be happy to provide some tips on how to lead a team effectively. Here are some:

1. Clear Communication: Clearly define roles, expectations, and goals. Ensure everyone understands their responsibilities and how they contribute to the team’s objectives.

2. Empower Team Members: Give team members autonomy to make decisions and take ownership of their work. This boosts confidence and motivation.

3. Active Listening: Encourage open dialogue, listen actively, and provide constructive feedback. This helps team members feel heard and valued.

4. Foster Collaboration: Encourage teamwork, share ideas, and recognize individual strengths. This promotes a positive and productive team dynamic.

5. Lead by Example: Demonstrate the behaviors and work ethic you expect from your team. This sets a positive tone and inspires team members to follow your lead.

6. Recognize and Reward: Acknowledge and reward team members’ achievements and contributions. This motivates them to continue performing at their best.

7. Be Adaptable: Be flexible and willing to adjust your approach as needed. This helps you respond to changing circumstances and team dynamics.

8. Provide Opportunities for Growth: Offer training, mentorship, and opportunities for professional development. This helps team members grow and develop their skills.

By following these tips, you can create a positive and productive team environment that brings out the best in each team member.

As a final word, can you please share with us some ideas and message for other English teachers or for those who want to study and become the next English teachers?

Of course, I would like to share with all of you the following meaningful idea:

Being a good educator involves a combination of skills, qualities, and practices that foster a positive and effective learning environment. Here are some key elements:

Essential Qualities:

1. Passion: A genuine enthusiasm for teaching and learning.

2. Empathy: Understanding and relating to students’ perspectives and challenges.

3. Patience: Ability to adapt to different learning styles and pace.

4. Flexibility: Willingness to adjust teaching approaches as needed.

5. Creativity: Innovative and engaging instructional methods.

Effective Practices:

1. Clear Communication: Clearly conveying complex concepts and expectations.

2. Active Learning: Encouraging student participation, discussion, and hands-on activities.

3. Personalized Instruction: Tailoring teaching to meet individual students’ needs.

4. Feedback and Assessment: Providing constructive feedback and regular assessments.

5. Building Relationships: Fostering positive relationships with students, colleagues, and parents.

Key Skills:

1. Subject Matter Expertise: Strong knowledge of the subject area.

2. Classroom Management: Effective management of classroom dynamics and behavior.

3. Technology Integration: Incorporating technology to enhance teaching and learning.

4. Critical Thinking: Encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving, and analysis.

5. Continuous Learning: Staying updated on best practices, research, and industry developments.

In short, I am pretty sure these elements are fundamental for both experienced teachers of English and those who would like to become English teachers in a near future.

