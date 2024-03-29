More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    America Free Zone Volunteers Clean the Burío River in Costa Rica of a Ton of Garbage

    Day was held within the framework of World Water Day to raise awareness about the importance of river cleaning

    By TCRN STAFF
    16
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    More than a thousand kilos of non-traditional waste and garbage were removed from the Burío River, in Heredia, by volunteers from América Free Zone (AFZ) within the framework of World Water Day.Mattresses, appliances, tires, washing machines and wood, among others, were extracted from the riverbed.

    Making a positive difference

    “Within the framework of World Water Day, América Free Zone reaffirms its commitment as a company to the protection and preservation of this vital resource. From the implementation of water efficiency practices in our operations to the promotion of environmental education among our collaborators and communities, we seek to actively contribute to the responsible management of water. It is through tangible actions and raising awareness about the importance of this resource that we aspire to make a positive difference in the care of our environment,” said Gabriela Arias, AFZ Environmental Manager.

    Importance of preserving water resources for future generations

    In addition to eliminating waste, this campaign was also done with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of preserving water resources for future generations.The UN established March 22 as World Water Day to highlight the urgent need for sustainable management of this resource.And, with 8 billion inhabitants on the planet, access to drinking water is a challenge for 25% of the population, exacerbated by demographic growth and climate change.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Organizations, Academia and Private Companies Come Together to Promote the “Metastasis” Campaign in Costa Rica
    Next article
    Musical with Large Dinosaurs Will Delight the Costa Rican Public
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Musical with Large Dinosaurs Will Delight the Costa Rican Public

    One of the most praised and awarded children's shows in Argentina in 2023, arrives in Costa Rica as part...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »