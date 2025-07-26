The call for entries has been announced for the fourth edition of the AmbientaDOS award in Costa Rica, an environmental education initiative that seeks to promote the recycling of recoverable waste in educational centers. The Recycling Collection and Sustainable Initiative categories are open to duly registered public and private institutions, both in the GAM and in rural areas of the country.

The annual award supports the country’s efforts to reduce waste and minimize the problems detailed in recent studies by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD): currently, only 4% of waste is recovered, while the national goal is to reach 15%, in accordance with the National Strategy for the Separation, Recovery, and Recovery of Waste. These percentages coincide with a study released by the Ministry of Health and the Institute for Municipal Development and Consulting (IFAM) in June of this year, which confirmed that recycling and proper management of recoverable waste in the country increased from 9% to 4% between 2020 and 2024.

Aware of this country’s context, Kimberly-Clark Costa Rica reaffirms its commitment to environmental education and supports circular economy efforts through the award and also through collaboration with collectors and municipalities across the country.

According to Anthony Arguedas, manager of Kimberly-Clark Costa Rica, the AmbientaDOS program has been running for 16 years, and thanks to the contribution of private companies, strategic alliances with municipalities, and authorized collectors, the company educates the population on the correct way to recycle recoverable waste. “AmbientaDOS is an iconic program in the country that allows us to share our purpose of providing Better Care for a Better World. Our goal is for future generations to learn this good environmental practice and be motivated to implement it in the future for the benefit of the planet,” said Arguedas.

Over the years, AmbientaDOS has won 10 national and international awards for its commitment to the environment. In 2024, it was recognized by CONARE (National Commission for the Conservation of Natural Resources) (CONARE), thanks to the company’s efforts with this award—aimed at the country’s educational centers—and its support for private sector efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Key Information about the AmbientaDOS Award

The award application process will be open from July 8 to 31, 2025. Interested institutions must complete a form available on AmbientaDOS’s social media channels. Recyclable waste collection will begin on August 4 and close on November 14.

The prizes will be as follows:

Recycling Collection Category

First place: US$2,500

Second place: US$1,000

Third place: US$800

Sustainable Initiative Category:

US$500 for first place.

In 2024, 46 public and private institutions participated. In addition, 12,715 kg of recyclable waste was collected during the contest, including paper and cardboard, glass, cans, tinplate, Tetra Pak, and plastic.

For more information and details on the rules, visit AmbientaDOS’s social media channels on Facebook and Instagram, or send your questions to [email protected]

Regarding the AmbientaDOS award participation categories:

Recycling Collection: This is aimed at educational centers in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) and will award prizes to the top three places that collect the most recyclable waste. Sustainable Initiative: This initiative is aimed at schools and colleges outside the Greater Buenos Aires (GAM). It will recognize the best environmental sustainability projects.

